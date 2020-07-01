Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to enjoy Premier League triumph at home ahead of trip to Man City

Jurgen Klopp - Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to enjoy Premier League triumph at home when they take on Man City - PA

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans not to repeat the mass gathering celebrations in the city centre that soured the club’s first title win for 30 years last week.

A huge clean-up operation was needed after thousands gathered to savour Liverpool’s domination of the Premier League, with social-distancing guidelines flouted and a fire on the balcony of the Liver building started after fireworks were fired at it.

Klopp insisted he understood the temptation to enjoy the moment but hoped not to see anything similar on Thursday night when his side take on Manchester City.

“I hope they celebrate at the right time,” Klopp told Sky Sports News. “It’s difficult times for all of us and I understand the emotions are all over the place. I get that.

“It’s not just about 30 years or whatever. Most of our supporters did what they should have done and stayed at home, or maybe went out into the garden and did whatever they could do together with their families.

“But the pictures we saw from the city centre are obviously what we don’t want to see. I’m saying that for the first time in my life as usually I am loving these pictures [of celebrations] but we have to make sure it doesn’t happen again and we have to hope people listen.”

Liverpool travel to deposed champions Manchester City on Thursday night and will receive a guard of honour from Pep Guardiola’s side, although Klopp admitted he finds the tradition a strange one as he warned their success this season already belongs in the history books.

“I’m not sure if I’ve ever got one before,” he explained. “It’s not something in Germany, there are still games to go, but it’s an English tradition, a Premier League tradition and we will take it, it’s a nice gesture 100 per cent.

“But I don’t need it if I am honest. We are going there to play a football game and we want to win that football game. Those celebrations happened the week before, but again it’s a nice gesture.”

And Klopp is already trying to refocus minds on the challenges ahead rather than achievements done.

“City will be strong next season,” he warned. [Manchester] United will be strong next season, Chelsea will be strong next season.

“It’s obvious City are an outstanding team, United are in outstanding shape, Chelsea are in really good shape and they are doing some interesting business.

“We have to play 38 games and have to win most of them to win the league. It’s happened to us for the first time, but we will not defend the title next year, we will attack it.

“What we achieved last year, or for now last week, that is something for the history books. We will try and show that on Thursday night, but City are a super team.”