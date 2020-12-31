Jurgen Klopp takes philosophical stance despite second straight draw for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle United, but Jurgen Klopp felt his side had done all they could be asked to on the night - aside from score.

The Reds certainly had their chances but goalkeeper Karl Darlow denied Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah repeatedly, while the home side also had their own chances.

A stalemate was a second successive draw for the league leaders, following their 1-1 scoreline at home against West Brom, but the manager praised his team for their on- and off-the-ball approach.

“We found a lot of solutions in the game, crazy, unbelievable chances, but didn’t use them - that’s why its 0-0,” he said to Amazon Prime Video.

“You have different draws in life but this is one I’m really fine with the performance. That’s the way we have to play, protect and create and we did all that. It’s still disappointing but that’s how it is.

"You have to respect the result but what you have to take from it is what was right and what was wrong. I don’t have a lot to say about it apart from the finishing and it will not be like this forever.”

Liverpool are far from as clear at the top as they might have been as a result of those recent matches, but Klopp pointed to more pertinent matters on a wider scale to be concerned about rather than possibly being even more points ahead of their rivals than they are.

"The last thing I’m thinking about is our position in the table. It’s nice but doesn’t mean anything.

"You see we drew the last two and we’re still top - it shows how difficult the season is for everybody. We are in as good a mood as possible. If life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

"These are moments we enjoy life but all around is not that easy to enjoy. We know our responsibility and try to do everything right, be ready for the games. [The draw is] not the worst thing in life, there are more difficult things to deal with."

