Jurgen Klopp reveals transfer impact of Liverpool missing Champions League

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool will still be a really attractive club to their summer transfer targets even if they cannot offer Champions League football next season.

Liverpool are hoping to sign two midfielders at the end of the season and Klopp, whose side are fifth and need Manchester United or Newcastle to drop points if they are to stand any chance of a top-four finish, is adamant that they still have plenty of pulling power.

But their income will drop if they are not in the Champions League and Klopp is adamant they cannot afford to miss out on the competition in the future.

Liverpool are considering Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes and Ryan Gravenberch in their bid to revamp the midfield and Klopp is confident they will be able to persuade players to join.

He said: “It is obvious that we have to fight for being part of the Champions League and trophies and if you want to be part of that you are more than welcome.

“We cannot tell anybody in the moment that we will definitely be in the Champions League, so if you are speaking to a player then he knows that.

“There is only one thing we can’t guarantee this year is Champions League football but all the rest is still the same, it is a fantastic football club with a really good team and hopefully even better next year. It is still Liverpool, we are really attractive for a lot of players and should not forget that.

“Everything is more difficult without Champions League, that is how it is especially in the long term, we should not do these kind of things more often.”

Liverpool visit Leicester on Monday on a run of six straight wins and Klopp added: “To show that we are still able to do special things, I am really happy about it. To win six games in a row is really special. We played a really bad season I think everyone in this room agrees and now we have 63 points, it is strange.

“When you just play a bad season, but with highlights, it makes it more difficult to understand because we know what we are capable of.

“From the first day, we have to prove that everything has improved. Everybody knows that already and we are going in the right direction which is really helpful.”