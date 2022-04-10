Jurgen Klopp reflects on wild ‘boxing fight’ after Liverpool draw with Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp was impressed with Liverpool’s intensity as they earned a thrilling 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad.

The Reds had to twice come from behind, with Diogo Jota cancelling out Kevin De Bruyne’s early opener and Sadio Mane then getting the visitors back on terms after Gabriel Jesus had restored the lead.

There could very easily have been more goals in a game that both sides threw everything at, and it leaves City with a one-point lead at the top of the table with seven games remaining.

Klopp’s side know that it’s City who have the narrow advantage, but the German was more than satisfied with what he saw from his players.

“What a game, wild.” Klopp said.

“We can describe this as like a boxing fight. If you had your arms down for a second you get a massive knock, you shake a little bit and then it comes from the other team.

“I liked a lot of things. When we played football and controlled the game, we played simple passes and were really dangerous.

“When we tried to breathe a little bit, they came back. A great game, and a result we have to live with and can.

“The intensity of the game was crazy - all of them were standing there like ‘what was that’. It was good fun, I liked it.”

On paper, Liverpool’s run-in is more difficult but they may well need to win all of their remaining seven league matches if they want to win the title.

There was no doubt in Klopp’s answer when he was asked if Liverpool were still able to catch an exceptional City side.

“They are (exceptional) but I wanted them to see my boys are exceptional as well,” Klopp said.

“I saw that today and I’m really happy about that. Seven games to go for both teams, we will not stop chasing - that’s clear.”