Jurgen Klopp reflects on wild ‘boxing fight’ after Liverpool draw with Manchester City

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Verri
·2 min read
Jurgen Klopp reflects on wild ‘boxing fight’ after Liverpool draw with Manchester City
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gabriel Fernando de Jesus
    Gabriel Fernando de Jesus
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Jurgen Klopp was impressed with Liverpool’s intensity as they earned a thrilling 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad.

The Reds had to twice come from behind, with Diogo Jota cancelling out Kevin De Bruyne’s early opener and Sadio Mane then getting the visitors back on terms after Gabriel Jesus had restored the lead.

There could very easily have been more goals in a game that both sides threw everything at, and it leaves City with a one-point lead at the top of the table with seven games remaining.

Klopp’s side know that it’s City who have the narrow advantage, but the German was more than satisfied with what he saw from his players.

“What a game, wild.” Klopp said.

“We can describe this as like a boxing fight. If you had your arms down for a second you get a massive knock, you shake a little bit and then it comes from the other team.

“I liked a lot of things. When we played football and controlled the game, we played simple passes and were really dangerous.

“When we tried to breathe a little bit, they came back. A great game, and a result we have to live with and can.

“The intensity of the game was crazy - all of them were standing there like ‘what was that’. It was good fun, I liked it.”

On paper, Liverpool’s run-in is more difficult but they may well need to win all of their remaining seven league matches if they want to win the title.

There was no doubt in Klopp’s answer when he was asked if Liverpool were still able to catch an exceptional City side.

“They are (exceptional) but I wanted them to see my boys are exceptional as well,” Klopp said.

“I saw that today and I’m really happy about that. Seven games to go for both teams, we will not stop chasing - that’s clear.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • More Black hockey players in western Quebec say they've faced racial slurs

    More Black minor hockey players in western Quebec are coming forward with allegations of racial slurs less than a week after another Black player spoke out. On Monday, Hockey Outaouais and the team L'Intrépide de Gatineau confirmed in a statement they have launched an investigation after two of the team's players said they were subjected to racist remarks. One of those players, Anthony Allain-Samaké, told Radio-Canada the bullying led him to quit the team. "Being called the N-word was still quit

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • How the Raptors slowed down Joel Embiid

    On this edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk takes a look at how the Toronto Raptors schemed to keep 76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid from going off on them in their previous matchup.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri