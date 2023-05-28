Jurgen Klopp ‘ready for next season’ as Liverpool boss makes admission after Southampton draw

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp admitted he was relieved that Liverpool’s season was finally over – but is keen to get on with next season after a ‘crazy’ final day.

Liverpool’s Premier League campaign ended in chaotic fashion as they drew 4-4 with relegated club Southampton.

Klopp’s side found themselves 4-2 down before goals from Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo clinched a thriling draw. Jota and the departing Roberto Firmino had earlier put the Reds 2-0 up, with Saints’ goals coming via James Ward-Prowse, Adam Armstrong and a brace from Kamaldeen Sulemana.

With Liverpool failing to qualify for the Champions League and going without silverware, Klopp reflected on an under-pair season but is optimistic about what next term will bring at Anfield.

Speaking to talkSPORT after the game at St Mary’s he said: “Thank God this season is over. In November and December I thought it would never end. I feel massively ready for next season!

“We played not a good season and are fifth. If we are more ourselves we will be higher up the table. It is not about what other teams are doing.

“When we start playing football in the right way, then we are a really good team. If anyone wants to talk about our team over the next six weeks, then I will not be hearing it.”

On the Southampton game itself, he told the BBC: “Crazy game, a bit too crazy for my tastes to be honest. The start was really good, the finish was outstanding, in the middle it was not good enough, it’s as easy as that.

“Being 4-2 down and coming back like we did I liked a lot. Last matchday a lot of people might have thought that’s it now. But the boys were really in it. 4-4, eight goals, for the people it was really entertaining. I enjoyed it not so much.”

Liverpool finished the season in fifth place on 67 points – 25 fewer than they managed last season, when they came second.