Jurgen Klopp not thinking about ‘crazy’ Liverpool quadruple after Carabao Cup success

Jurgen Klopp has played down suggestions his Liverpool team could win the quadruple this season.

Sunday’s dramatic win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley saw Liverpool pick up the first major silverware of the domestic campaign and Klopp’s team remain in contention across a number of other fronts.

Having closed the gap on Manchester City atop the Premier League to just six points with a game in hand and Pep Guardiola’s team still to play, Liverpool could feasibly conquer England once more.

Elsewhere, they play struggling Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night and are in control of their Champions League round-of-16 clash with Inter Milan, having beaten the Serie A giants 2-0 at San Siro.

Klopp, however, has stressed that he believes his side are nowhere near lifting all four trophies. Like Guardiola before him when City have been touted with the idea of winning all four competitions, the German isn’t getting carried away.

“No team in the history of English football has won the quadruple, right? That is because it is incredibly difficult," said Klopp.

"We are still behind Manchester City (in the Premier League). We are not close to thinking about any crazy stuff like that.

"We are close to nothing at the moment. It is better people think we can do good things than we are useless but it is not important or helpful.

"We face a lot of good teams between now and the end of May. We just want to think about Norwich (in the FA Cup on Wednesday)."