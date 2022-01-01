Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea vs Liverpool showdown after suspected positive Covid-19 test

Jurgen Klopp will not be in the dugout for Liverpool against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be absent from Sunday’s huge Premier League showdown with Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

The Reds visit Stamford Bridge for their opening fixture of 2022 on Sunday afternoon, a key contest as both clubs look to avoid being cut too far adrift of leaders Manchester City in the title race and Liverpool hope to jump back above their opponents into second place.

However, Liverpool will be without their influential boss in west London after he returned a suspected positive test for Covid-19.

Liverpool confirmed Klopp was isolating with mild symptoms, with assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders to lead the team against Chelsea instead.

Klopp confirmed on Friday that three more of his players had tested positive for Covid, but played down the possibility of trying to have the game postponed.

Liverpool announced on Saturday that they have no further fresh cases among the playing squad after the latest round of testing, but added that three backroom staff members have now tested positive.

“Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating.

“Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will therefore lead the team for the 4.30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

“Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday.

“Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however.”