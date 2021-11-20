Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta clash in angry bust-up as tempers boil over in Liverpool vs Arsenal clash

Mikel Arteta was dragged away from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield (Action Images via Reuters)

Tempers boiled over between managers Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta as Liverpool and Arsenal battled in a high-profile Premier League contest at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The respective bosses clashed in a heated flare-up after Sadio Mane’s aerial challenge on Takehiro Tomiyasu during a tense first half on Merseyside.

Arteta appeared to believe that Mane had caught Tomiyasu with an elbow, while Klopp took exception to his opposite number’s protests.

Only the fourth official separated the duo as they barked angrily at each other while coming face to face on the touchline, with a furious Arteta even dragged away by his assistant.

Both managers were promptly shown yellow cards by referee Michael Oliver, appearing to exchange more angry words as attentions turned back to the on-pitch action.

Liverpool led 1-0 at the interval at Anfield after Mane expertly headed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick beyond England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who had once again been in seriously impressive form for Arsenal.

