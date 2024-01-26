Jurgen Klopp LIVE: Liverpool manager announces departure sparking succession debate

Jurgen Klopp is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the German has confirmed in a shock announcement.

The 56-year-old has informed the club’s ownership of his decision to stand down, having taken charge at Liverpool in 2015.

Klopp has won six trophies with the Reds, including the Premier League title in 2020 and the Champions League trophy the year before. The German is due to speak to the media at 3pm this afternoon where he will react further to his decision which is set to shake the Premier League.

12:50 , Alex Pattle

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic: “Jurgen Klopp is an outstanding person. I was lucky enough to get to know him here. He has shaped our club and Liverpool like no other. I am sure that there will be another station in his coaching life, there will be a place where he will do a similarly good job.”

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel: “I have to digest that first, I can't say anything at the moment. Kloppo is one of the very best coaches in the world, he has always managed to influence the clubs where he worked. It’s big news.”

Klopp (right) with Thomas Tuchel during their overlapping time at Liverpool and Chelsea (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

12:44 , Alex Pattle

Former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness: “I’m amazed, I just think the demands of that job, it’s one of the best jobs in the world if you get it right and he has done that. It would appear he has got a team again, but it’s just the toll it takes on the individual.

“When I look at Jurgen Klopp, he is such a perfect fit for Liverpool ‘cause he is on it, he’s at it. He’s aggressive, he’s emotional and confrontational, but that takes a toll. The pressures of being a manager at a big football club are enormous.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Ray Houghton: “I didn’t think I was going to hear it today, to be honest. I was at the midweek game. I’ve got to tell you, he was fist-pumping with the fans, he joined in with the fans.

“What he’s done for this club and his time being in charge, [it’s] nothing short of phenomenal: to get them back winning the league, getting them to major finals, getting that pride back in the football club, the joy of playing for Liverpool.”

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Paul Merson: “Wow! I know legend is used loosely [lightly], but he will go down as a Liverpool legend! What a manager and will be missed big time by Liverpool and the Premier League.”

A very surprising Klopp/Liverpool stat...

12:38 , Alex Pattle

So, the team you may think of as the defining XI of Klopp’s Liverpool tenure... only started one game together!

The 2019 Champions League final, which they won against Tottenham.

What a stat.

Klopp's classic XI (total number of games started together: one) pic.twitter.com/hYlR0sBFHB — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) January 26, 2024

When will Jurgen Klopp’s last match as Liverpool manager take place?

12:26 , Alex Pattle

Jurgen Klopp has announced his shock decision to stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

The Reds boss, who has won every club trophy possible during his near nine-year stint at Anfield, announced the stunning news on Friday morning – saying he is “running out of energy”.

Liverpool are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with four months to go, as the team look to end Klopp’s time in the Anfield dugout on a high.

But Liverpool are also fighting on three other fronts, having on Wednesday progressed to the Carabao Cup final next month, as well as FA Cup and Europa League involvement.

So, when could Klopp’s last Liverpool game be?

Liverpool fans react to Jurgen Klopp’s shock announcement

12:22 , Alex Pattle

Here’s how Liverpool fans have reacted to the shock news of Klopp’s impending departure from the club.

The word ‘gutted’ even started trending on X!

When Jurgen Klopp ended Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a Premier League title

12:17 , Alex Pattle

The pinnacle of Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League career 🏆🏅 pic.twitter.com/FjzVdYZWTo — Premier League (@premierleague) January 26, 2024

Jurgen Klopp to address media at 3pm GMT

12:12 , Alex Pattle

Klopp will speak to the media at 3pm GMT today.

Liverpool’s next match is at home to Chelsea in the Premier League next Wednesday.

A preview of the Carabao Cup final...?

BREAKING: Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke will also leave – this week

12:07 , Alex Pattle

A further statement from Liverpool FC:

“Liverpool FC can confirm Jorg Schmadtke’s tenure as sporting director will come to an end following the culmination of the January transfer window.

Schmadtke joined the Reds last June, overseeing the club’s football operations department and leading on incoming and outgoing transfers, having previously performed a similar role at Wolfsburg, Cologne, Hannover and Alemannia Aachen.

Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon said: ‘We would like to place on record our gratitude to Jorg for the important role he has played since joining Liverpool last summer.

‘He has made a valuable contribution, both in terms of the support he provided to Jürgen Klopp and the assistance and guidance given to our outstanding football operations department.

‘As well as departing with our appreciation for his efforts, we would also like to take this opportunity to offer Jorg and his family our very best wishes for the future.’

Schmadtke said: ‘Liverpool is a very special club so to have had the opportunity to work here has been a huge honour for me, even though I knew from the outset that it would only be for a short period.

‘I would like to thank everyone – the owners, manager, staff, players and fans – for the support I have been given and offer my best wishes for the rest of this season.’”

Statement ends.

Jorg Schmadtke (Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp’s coaching staff to leave Liverpool with him

11:59 , Alex Pattle

Jurgen Klopp’s brilliant Borussia Dortmund spell

11:53 , Alex Pattle

It can’t be overstated how impressive Klopp’s time at Dortmund was, especially considering how dominant Bayern Munich had been – and have been since.

It is also strange to think back to the day he signed with Liverpool, after seven years at Dortmund, and to realise he has been at Anfield for even longer.

Time flies.

Liverpool unveil Jurgen Klopp as their new manager in 2015 (Getty)

Jurgen Klopp: From Mainz to Liverpool

11:49 , Alex Pattle

Klopp’s managerial career began at Mainz in 2001, shortly after he retired from playing for the club – which sat in the 2 Bundesliga at the time.

In 2003/04, Klopp secured promotion with Mainz, and he would later move to Borussia Dortmund in 2008/09. There, in a seven-year spell, he won the Bundesliga twice (2011, 2012) and the Pokal once (2012).

Klopp also won the German Super Cup with Dortmund twice (2013, 2014).

Furthermore, Klopp led Dortmund to runners-up finishes in the Champions League in 2013 and the Pokal in 2014 and 2015.

Jurgen Klopp during his stint at Borussia Dortmund (DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Premier League finishes under Jurgen Klopp

11:44 , Alex Pattle

N.B. The 2023/24 season is still under way, and Klopp joined Liverpool in October of the 2015/16 season, but here is a look at Liverpool’s Premier League finishes under the coach:

Liverpool’s Premier League finishes under Jurgen Klopp – with 23/24 still under way (@Transfermarkt)

Jurgen Klopp hints at next step after impending Liverpool exit

11:39 , Alex Pattle

Klopp also said this, today: “If you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now, ‘No,’ but I don’t know obviously how that will feel, because I never had the situation.

“What I know definitely: I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 per cent. That’s not possible. My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big. I couldn’t. I couldn’t for a second think about it. There’s no chance.

“This is part of my life, we are part of the family, we feel home here. There’s no chance to do that. But all the rest, will I ever work again? Of course, I know myself, I cannot just sit around. I will find something else maybe to do. But I will not manage a club or a country at least for a year, that’s not possible, I cannot do that and I don’t want to.”

Jamie Carragher reacts to shock news of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool exit

11:37 , Alex Pattle

This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came.

I just thought it would be another few years away.

What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang Jurgen! https://t.co/ajw372IEWX — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 26, 2024

Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors at Liverpool next season

11:33 , Alex Pattle

The shock news that Jurgen Klopp will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season leaves the Anfield club seeking a successor for the German.

Klopp’s nine-year tenure in charge has seen him transform Liverpool into consistent title challengers, guiding them to Premier League and Champions League triumphs. Their 2019/20 domestic triumph was a first league title for 30 years.

Filling Klopp’s shoes will be a tough task, but there a number of intriguing candidates to succeed him. Assistant Pep Lijnders, thought by some to be a successor in waiting, has also confirmed that he will be leaving the club to pursue his own managerial ambitions.

Here are some of the names who could be in the frame to replace Klopp...

Xabi Alonso and five other possible Jurgen Klopp replacements for Liverpool

A look at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool accolades

11:28 , Alex Pattle

As well as the trophies mentioned in that last post, Liverpool are very much in the Premier League title race this season, and this week they sealed a spot in the Carabao Cup final – where Chelsea await.

The Reds remain in the Europa League, too.

In fact, in Klopp’s first season at Anfield, he guided the team to the final of the Europa League and Carabao Cup, only to lose both matches.

His other runners-up finishes with Liverpool include the Champions League in 2018 (a year before the German finally got his hands on the trophy) and in 2022. Both defeats came by Real Madrid.

Liverpool have also finished second in the Premier League twice under Klopp, coming so close on both occasions – losing by one point both times.

Liverpool ‘understood’ Carabao Cup semi-final better than Fulham – Jurgen Klopp

A look at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool accolades

11:20 , Alex Pattle

Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers, having left Borussia Dortmund a few months earlier.

After steadily building his own squad, his first trophy with the Reds came in 2019, when they won the Champions League with a victory over Tottenham. Later that year, Klopp guided Liverpool to the Super Cup and Club World Cup.

A season later, the German helped to end the club’s 30-year wait for a Premier League title.

In 2021/2022, Klopp and Liverpool achieved a domestic-cup double, beating Chelsea on penalties in both the FA and Carabao Cup finals.

Later that year, they also won the Community Shield.

A year after losing to Real Madrid in the 2018 final, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp finally lifted the trophy (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool: A rare, shocking announcement in modern football

11:12 , Alex Pattle

Our very own Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, has summed it up pretty well:

Pretty rare that football news these days totally shocks you. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 26, 2024

It is actually so shocking news that it could be a modern equivalent of the video of Shankly's retirement and TV reporter literally telling people on the streets - "I'm not kidding you" - except they could check their smartphones. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 26, 2024

Jurgen Klopp explains why he will leave Liverpool this summer

11:09 , Alex Pattle

More from Klopp, as the 56-year-old explains his decision to leave Liverpool:

“I told the club already in November. I have to explain a little bit that maybe the job I do people see from the outside, I’m on the touchline and in training sessions and stuff like this, but the majority of all the things happen around these kind of things.

“That means a season starts and you plan pretty much the next season already. When we sat there together talking about potential signings, the next summer camp and can we go wherever, the thought came up, ‘I am not sure I am here then anymore,’ and I was surprised myself by that.

More here:

Jurgen Klopp explains why he will leave Liverpool this summer

11:05 , Alex Pattle

Well, well, well then... Where to start?

Jurgen Klopp has explained his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, saying:

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

When pressed on those comments, the German said: “I am OK. I am healthy, as much as you can [be] at my age. Little bits and bobs, stuff like that, but nothing anybody has to be concerned about, so that’s absolutely fine.”

More here:

Jurgen Klopp announces shock decision to leave Liverpool

11:01 , Jack Rathborn

Liverpool have announced that Jurgen Klopp is to resign as manager and depart the club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The German boss arrived at Anfield in 2015 and has reestablished the club as a domestic and European force, reaching three Champions League finals since then - winning one - as well as winning the Premier League title in 2020.

His departure is all the more unexpected as he embarked on a rebuild of the playing squad over the summer, with Liverpool currently sat top of the league table, into the Carabao Cup final and potentially on course for a four-trophy tilt as they continue in the Europa League and FA Cup as well.

