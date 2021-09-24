Jurgen Klopp and James Milner almost had a ‘physical fight’, former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan reveals

Jurgen Klopp and James Milner reportedly almost came to blows (Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp “almost had a physical fight” with James Milner after a game, according to ex-Reds defender Ragnar Klavan.

The supposed incident is said to have taken place in 2017 in the dressing room after a 2-2 Premier League draw with Sunderland. Klavan says the pair squared up to each other before Milner backed down.

He told the Betsafe Eesti Podcast: “The biggest pressure was around Christmas and at the beginning of January. One time, I don’t remember who we played against – maybe it was against Sunderland away.

“Klopp and James Milner almost started a physical fight. It was the period when there was Boxing Day in England and they almost started fighting, but eventually Milner stepped back.

“We saw from his eyes that Klopp would have gone all the way just to prove his point. It was the most stressful time for him as well. He was under a lot of pressure. It was my first and Klopp’s second year.

“What are you going to do? You’re supposed to be a good coach. You are Jurgen Klopp, who will make superstars of all players. The pressure started getting to him.

“It’s not supposed to be easy, but if you don’t deliver against a team like Sunderland, then you can forget about the places you had hoped for.”

Liverpool finished fourth that season and while the manager’s passion may spill over, he did channel that into a Champions League trophy and a Premier League title in the next two campaigns, respectively.