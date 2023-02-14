Jurgen Klopp issues response to Jamie Carragher over analysis of Liverpool goal against Everton

Jurgen Klopp says the focus should be on Liverpool’s quality rather than Everton’s poor defending after Jamie Carragher’s analysis of the Merseyside derby.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead at Anfield after a breakaway only moments after the Toffees hit the post, in what proved to be the defining moment of the match.

After the 2-0 win, Klopp described how he caught former Liverpool star Carragher’s review of the opening goal on Sky Sports, in which he criticised Everton’s defending.

But the German suggested the focus should instead have been on Darwin Nunez’s “insane” assist while adding that his under-pressure side are due a bit of luck.

WHAT A COUNTER-ATTACK!!! 😮 pic.twitter.com/XWUilMfshR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2023

“It was obviously Darwin with an insane run for the first goal and a super pass,” he told reporters.

“We didn’t have these situations too often, to be 100 per cent honest, but if [we did] then it would have been pretty likely that we kicked the ball on the head of [Vitalii] Mykolenko.

“While I was changing, I saw the analysis of Carra and they spoke like 10 minutes about how this goal could have been defended. In the end, if you hit the head of the defender then that’s it, nothing will happen. It was still a good counter-attack without a goal.

“This was obviously a very important moment, not conceding in the first chance they had was a very important moment as well. I am not sure how much you can force luck, but if you don’t have it you are screwed!”