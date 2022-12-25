Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are within ‘punching distance’ of Premier League title race

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are still within “punching distance” of the title race despite a slow start to the season.

The Reds had to wait until November for their first win away from home in the Premier League, and their four league defeats is already double their tally from the entirety of last campaign.

It means they are 15 points behind table-toppers Arsenal, with Klopp’s side sitting in sixth after 14 games. They are seven points behind Tottenham in fourth, though do have a game in hand over them.

Injuries have been a problem for the Reds, particularly in forward areas with lengthy spells on the sidelines for both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool have a relatively kind upcoming fixture schedule, not playing a team currently above them in the Premier League until they face Newcastle in mid-February, and they don’t come up against Arsenal or Manchester City until April.

Buoyed by the return of players who performed well for their countries in Qatar, Klopp is eyeing a charge up the table.

“We obviously left a gap between us and the much more exciting spots in the table, but we consider ourselves in the moment within punching distance and that means we have to chase and that’s what we will do,” Klopp said.

“All the players who are back from the World Cup now look really on it, that’s very important.

“I think some of them could really gain confidence even when it probably was not that low before, but a good World Cup, like for Hendo [Jordan Henderson] for example, is for sure helpful.

“So we are really looking forward to what is coming up but we know it is intense.

“There are never guarantees out there and I can imagine at Arsenal that everybody is buzzing to go again, City you saw, they have expectations and ambitions.”