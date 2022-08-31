Jurgen Klopp hails 'perfect' response to Newcastle's timewasting

Klopp celebrates the winner - Paul ELLIS / AFP

Jürgen Klopp claimed Liverpool’s dramatic 98th-minute winning goal was a “perfect response” to Newcastle United’s timewasting and will be remembered for “years and years”.

The two benches clashed angrily when substitute Fabio Carvalho struck with virtually the last kick of the match and security staff had to intervene following a hard-fought and tetchy game in which Liverpool’s frustrations boiled over.

Klopp reacted furiously to Newcastle’s apparent delaying tactics, especially after Liverpool equalised, with referee Andre Marriner adding three more minutes to the five minutes of originally allotted injury-time.

“It was a difficult game to play because they [Newcastle] did not play a lot,” Klopp said. “It was interrupted constantly for some reason which did not allow us any momentum. Perfect moment that we scored after 98 minutes. A perfect response.”

“I am really happy that everyone saw it. It was hard to take," he added. "It was a difficult game anyway, Newcastle invested a lot to close us down. They were close to getting pretty much everything for it. Of course everyone wants to see a football game and when it is interrupted that often it is not nice for anybody.

"The only chance we have, not just for this game but in general, the referee has to pick earlier yellow cards. I don't know when the kicking the ball away stopped being a yellow card. When did this rule die?

Carvalho - Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"I had no idea if that was on purpose or if they players really had to go down because slightly injured. I don't know."

Neither Klopp nor Newcastle manager Eddie Howe claimed to have seen the fracas between the two dug-outs. “I didn’t see it honestly. I turned round and was surprised at what happened on the other side,” Klopp said while Howe added: “No idea. I was concentrating on what had just happened [with the goal].”

Klopp said the late win will even go down in Liverpool folklore. "It's massive, massive we will remember it for years and years,” he said. “We had once a 3-2 at Newcastle where Divock Origi scored late. I’m not 100 per cent sure they all believed until the end but from now on we have to as we showed again it is possible."

For Howe the result, given Newcastle had taken a first-half lead and played well, was bitterly disappointing. Asked whether he had spoken to Marriner about the added time to the injury time he said: “I didn’t get a chance to speak to the referee. I think it was important to take some time out and gather my thoughts.

“I need someone else to guide me on that [added time]. It seemed like the final whistle was never coming from our perspective. But we had to defend that situation better than we did. It’s a cruel game and we are hugely frustrated by the last action.”

He added: “That's the pain of football. That's the horrible side of it when your team has given everything. It is a sickener for us but it is part of the game.”

Newcastle were also frustrated after a second ‘goal’ by Alexander Isak, on his debut, was ruled out for offside before Liverpool’s equaliser. “Second goal, I didn’t see how close it was [in real-time],” Howe said. “I just saw the Var picture now and it is frustrating.”