Jurgen Klopp hails ‘one of the best’ first-half displays his Liverpool side have ever produced

(The FA via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp was unsurprisingly thrilled with Liverpool’s first-half display as they blew Manchester City away in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

A header from Ibrahima Konate and then a brace from Sadio Mane put the Reds 3-0 up after 45 minutes, punishing any mistakes from their opponents in ruthless fashion.

Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva got on the scoresheet as City threatened an incredible comeback but it finished 3-2, with all the damage done in the first-half.

It’s set up to be an historic end to the season for Liverpool, who are still targetting a quadruple, and Klopp hailed his side for how they dismantled City early on.

“I am absolutely proud,” the Liverpool boss said. “It’s incredible, I think the first half was one of the best we ever played. We did all the right stuff, I loved every second of it.

“Second half started with a goal from Man City and then the game opens up. The quality of City is insane.

“We had counter-attacks which we didn’t use and we can close the game there. It’s so difficult to win against them, but because we have my boys in the dressing room we have a chance.”

Over the past week Klopp has criticised BT Sport for their scheduling of Liverpool’s match against Newcastle, which is an early kick-off on April 30. That comes less than 72 hours after the Reds are in Champions League action against Villarreal.

With Liverpool continuing to fight on all fronts more disruptions seem inevitable, something Klopp admits he just has to accept.

“We will get another game in midweek because they have to move another one,” Klopp said.

“I’m not sure if we have a full week before the last matchday. It’s all difficult, but who cares?

“We knew about these problems, but we wanted to go to the final and to beat the best football team in the world is a pretty special moment.”