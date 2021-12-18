Jurgen Klopp focused on players’ performances not their contract situations

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, left, will be well aware that Divock Origi will be out of contract next summer (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is more interested in a player’s current performance levels than the state of his contract.

In recent weeks the Reds boss has had to call on fringe players like Divock Origi whose deal expires in the summer, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who has 18 months left.

While not considered regular starters, both have played important roles during a recent run of injuries and they have not let down their manager and he views that as the most important thing.

“It’s about how you play in the moment and then you are in the starting line-up – if your contract expires in two days, four months or five years it makes absolutely no difference,” he said.

“So, yep, all important but not because they are happy when they don’t start. They are important because they can really contribute in the moment when they start or when they come on and that is why they are Liverpool players.

“We don’t have to talk about the potential of these boys or whatever, it is about what makes sense for both sides in six or 18 months or whatever.

“But it is not important at all at the moment. It is not just about the two players you mention. We will not stay together forever. That is how it is.

“If someone wants to go somewhere else we have to find a solution for it.

“If we want to find somebody from another club we have to find a solution for it but it has nothing to do with now.”