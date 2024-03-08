Jurgen Klopp fires warning to Liverpool's title rivals over Darwin Nunez: 'He will get even better'

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool’s title rivals that Darwin Nunez will get even better.

The striker, 24, has had his critics since an £85million move from Benfica two years ago but is hitting excellent form as the Reds compete for a possible four trophies in Klopp’s final season.

Thursday’s Europa League trip to Sparta Prague saw Nunez score a first-half brace against the Czech league leaders as Liverpool bagged a 5-1 first-leg lead in their last-16 tie.

Nunez has scored five goals in his last four games, either side of a short injury absence, ahead of a crucial Premier League title showdown with Manchester City on Sunday.

“Wonderful guy, loves playing for this team together with these boys, and he has quality coming out of his ears,” Klopp said of Nunez in his post-match press conference.

“It’s how strikers are; sometimes they score, sometimes they don’t.

“[Is he] at his absolute peak in general? Not now, for us. So can he develop? Yes. Is he a threat all the time? Yes.

“He has the most important attitude a striker can have, he misses chances like all strikers but he’s not really bothered by it. He just keeps going and that’s why he now has a nice number of goals.

“If he’s not scoring he’s incredibly important, because he’s a constant threat and he gives us space and options.”

Nunez now has 16 goals in all competitions this season, beating his total of 15 for last year, along with 11 assists.

Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai also got on the scoresheet as Liverpool all-but booked their spot in the quarter-finals.

The result takes the pressure off the return leg at Anfield next week, which comes in between the City showdown and an FA Cup quarter-final trip to Manchester United.