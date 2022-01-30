Jurgen Klopp ‘could not be happier’ after Liverpool seal deal for Luis Diaz

Andy Hampson
·2 min read
Jurgen Klopp is confident Luis Diaz will make a big impact at Liverpool after the club landed their top target in a deal worth an initial £37.5million.

Colombia forward Diaz has signed a long-term contract with the Reds understood by the PA news agency to run until 2027, after Porto accepted an offer which includes a potential extra £12.5million in add-ons.

The move is subject to obtaining international clearance and a work permit and, with the 25-year-old currently on international duty, he will not arrive on Merseyside until the end of next week at the earliest.

Manager Klopp told the club’s website: “I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool.

“I have always been a believer in only signing players in January if you would want to sign them in the summer, and that’s very much the case with Luis.

“He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time.

“Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future. He is the player we really wanted.”

Liverpool representatives travelled to South America to complete the deal ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline after becoming aware of the interest of other clubs, including Tottenham.

Diaz was understood to have been the Anfield club’s prime summer target but they decided to make their move early.

He joins Liverpool after scoring scored 41 goals in 125 games for Porto following his move to Europe from Colombia’s Junior FC in the summer of 2019.

Diaz, who is due to play in a World Cup qualifier in Argentina on Tuesday, has also scored seven times in 31 appearances for his country.

Liverpool have twice viewed him at close quarters this season after they were drawn against Porto in the Champions League group stage.

Klopp added: “We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally.

“This team deserved to add quality and, when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team.”

Diaz will freshen up Klopp’s forward line as his long-established front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane will all be 30 by this summer.

In a brief video clip released by Liverpool, Diaz said: “I’m really happy to sign for Liverpool.”

