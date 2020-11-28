Jurgen Klopp on BT Sport: Full transcript of Des Kelly interview after Liverpool held to Brighton draw

(Pool via REUTERS)

Liverpool saw two goals disallowed and conceded a late penalty as Brighton snatched a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

But the drama did not end there as Jurgen Klopp and BT Sport's Des Kelly clashed in the post-match interview when talking about injuries.

Klopp has been very vocal in his criticism of the schedule, telling BT Sport after the midweek loss at Atalanta: "You (BT Sport) my special friends ask us to go on Saturday at 12.30pm, which is nearly a crime to be honest. It has nothing to do with the game tonight but congratulations for that.

"My only interest in the moment is that I get a thumbs up, nobody injured, let's recover immediately. We take it."

Klopp watched on as James Milner hobbled off at the Amex Stadium, and made his thoughts clear after the game.

Here's the full transcript of Klopp's BT Sport interview with Kelly…

Kelly: "James Milner, hamstring is it?"

Klopp: "Yeah, congratulations."

Kelly: "Me, personally?"

Klopp: "No, but you work for them yeah? Hamstring. Surprise. And they had injuries as well because it's a tough time. But ask Chris Wilder how we avoid that.

BT: "Maybe you're firing at the wrong target. We are broadcasters, we work within Premier League rules, and Premier League makes the rules, that's the Premier League clubs, so shouldn't you be talking to Premier League clubs? Shouldn't you be talking to chief executives..."

Klopp: "I don't know how often I have to say it: you pick us for 12:30 kick-offs. You picked it. Not you, personally. But you did, didn't you?

"Us on 12.30. Between now and December and New Year, there's one more Wednesday and Saturday 12.30 kick-off.

BT: "When you say 'you picked the 12.30', the Premier League clubs chose that slot. There's a reason that slot is there, because it's valuable to the Premier League.

Klopp: "These are difficult times."

BT: "Of course it's difficult, the stadiums are empty and the broadcasters are supporting the game."

Klopp: "But if you play at 3pm, or 5.30pm, it's exactly the same.

Kelly: "Your chief executives and other chief executives should be having that discussion. If you come down here and just have a go at the broadcaster, it doesn't go anywhere, it's not going to change anything.

Klopp: "I'm not having a go at the broadcasters, I just say how it is.

Kelly: "You said it was criminal."

Klopp: "Playing 12:30 after Wednesday is really dangerous for the Premier League players."

Kelly: "You also said the broadcasters don't care and that's the problem. That isn't the problem..."

Klopp: "Why did you pick us against Crystal Palace if you care?"

Kelly: "Well, I didn't pick it but every pick is agreed by the Premier League, with every executive around that table."

Klopp: "You always rely on things we agreed in another time..."

Kelly: "No, no, no. If it's about Premier Leagueayer welfare why did the Premier League clubs block five subs?"

Klopp: "That's very interesting. Because when we had the talk between the managers a week ago, it was 15-5 or 16-4 in favour of five subs. But since then nothing happened.

"You need at least at least 14 votes and Chris Wilder or whoever, constantly say I'm selfish. I think all the things he's said shows that he's selfish but that's not too important. I was in a similar situation as he is when I worked at Mainz - all about staying in the league.

"But now they [can make] three subs and have one point. So there's no advantage or disadvantage. If you can do five subs in a game like this, it's not for tactical reasons.

"For example, if we have had five subs today I would have taken off Robbo for Kostas to save Robbo, not to make our game better.

"It's just to save the players. It's for all players. You will it from now on until December. We will see."

Kelly: "We agree with you and I understand what you're saying, but you're going about it the wrong way. You're attacking the broadcaster instead of getting the support you need in the way you need in the Premier League meeting.

Kloop: "You will get praise for your interview because you stuck to [your point], so, great.

"What I want to say is that I only go for the broadcasters for the Wednesday and 12.30 [on Saturday]. Only seven managers have a similar problem and we all agree.

"I should stop doing it, and I want to, as it doesn't help. The problem is we signed this contract... in this season it's a bigger problem, no pre-season, because of the intensity, the shorter season etc. When we get this slot, it's not OK."

"Have a look how many - I am not selfish but I obviously speak about Liverpool -when his year is over, we've had this slot three times. Who else has had it three times? No one. Of course it's a problem for me as I pick a team."