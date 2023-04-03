Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool would sack him if it wasn't for past glories

Jurgen Klopp knows he has to improve next season on this campaign's poor showing - AFP/Paul Ellis

Jurgen Klopp admits he is living off former glories having escaped the sacking epidemic which saw two more high-profile casualties over the weekend.

The Liverpool manager began his pre-match press briefing before his side’s trip to Chelsea by saying ‘the elephant in the room’ is he is still in work while Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers were dismissed from their respective jobs.

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group have faith that Klopp will lead a Kop revival next season - the forward planning is already advancing to put a miserable campaign behind them - but Klopp offered an honest appraisal of his situation.

“I am aware of the fact I am sitting here because of the past, not because of what we did this season,” said Klopp. “If it was my first season it would be slightly different.”

Asked if he was afraid John W. Henry and his FSG partners might lose patience, Klopp said: “No but I don’t think that Graham (Potter) was afraid. But there is no need for being afraid. I am here to deliver. I am not here as a talisman or for murals on walls. I am here to deliver, I know that 100 per cent. I know I am here for what happened in the last few years, I don’t like relying on that. But I am fully in, we have to sort it. We cannot continue playing like we do from time to time. I am really disappointed that we do these kinds of (performances) but now we have to find a way out.”

Not for the first time this season, Klopp held a post-match debrief with his players following a miserable away defeat, Manchester City’s dominant win a chastening afternoon.

However, he said the meeting was normal, although confirming there will be changes to his line-up at Stamford Bridge given the game is so soon after the City trip.

“There will be changes, definitely, 48 hours after a game,” Klopp said.“Games like this have an impact. The desire to show a reaction is there. The boys are still good people and they want to show a reaction, 100 percent, but the short turnaround is a problem. I have no idea who we can line up.”