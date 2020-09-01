Jurassic World 's summer camp gets terrorized in trailer for new animated series

Is Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous going to (*gulp*) have dinosaurs eat a bunch of kids? It certainly looks like an animated kids show, based on Tuesday's new trailer debut, but also the series is meant to take place on Isla Nublar during the events that transpired in Jurassic World and we all know what happened to people in that movie.

Netflix will release the eight-episode Camp Cretaceous on Sept. 18. Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow and other franchise producers like Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall executive produce this new tale about a group of teens who arrive at an adventure camp on Isla Nublar.

The aim is to show what happened all the way on the other side of the island at the same time the Indominus Rex was eating a bunch of people, a flock of pterosaurs were waterboarding a woman in the mosasaurus tank, and Claire was trekking through the jungle in high heels. Maybe it was more kid-friendly. Then again, the series trailer sees its lead characters nearly being eaten by a bunch of different creatures as they work together to get help.

Showrun by Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley, Camp Cretaceous features the voice talents of Jameela Jamil, Glen Powell, Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez, Sean Giambrone, and Kausar Mohammed. It's also the latest expansion to the (Jurassic) world.

After films Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Trevorrow released a short film to show what America is like now that dinosaurs now roam the land after escaping from that black market auction. The third film, Jurassic World: Dominion, also went back to filming in the U.K. following a pandemic-related pause in production.

