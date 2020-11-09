Jurassic World: Dominion wraps filming

Universal Pictures

Shooting has wrapped on Jurassic World: Dominion. Director Colin Trevorrow announced that he had completed principal photography on the science fiction sequel over the weekend on Twitter.

"Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion," Trevorrow wrote. "All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family."

Cast member Sam Neill also noted on Twitter that shooting had wrapped on the movie.

"There were days we thought we might not make it," he wrote. "But we have...we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible . Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS."

The shoot at London's Pinewood Studios was shut down in in March as the global pandemic prompted shelter-in-place ordinances in multiple territories, including the U.S. and England. The film resumed production in July with a new set of safety regulations, making it the first major Hollywood studio blockbuster to do so. Universal Pictures was forced to pause filming on Dominion for two weeks in October after "a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19" emerged among the crew, according to a studio statement.

According to Deadline, the shoot ultimately required 40,000 COVID tests, millions of dollars spent on protocols, and for cast and crew to isolate in a bubble for months. “I’m not sure I can put it into words,” Trevorrow told the outlet. “It has been remarkable. Our crew and our cast has been so resilient. All producers have worked around the clock to make it the best it can be. It has been inspiring.”

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard once again lead the cast, which includes Jurassic Park veterans Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Also included are Mamadou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and B.D. Wong.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set for release on June 10, 2022.

