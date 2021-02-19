When ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Shut Down, Sam Neill Beat Depression By Making Short Films

Eric Kohn
·8 min read

For Sam Neill, working creates mental health. “I have had a few periods of my life where I’m not working and I feel that darkness close in,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. in late 2019. “What are you between jobs? And if you think of yourself as an actor, and you’re not actually acting, you’re kind of no one.”

With the pandemic, that struggle took on a global scale when Universal shut down “Jurassic World: Dominion” a few weeks into production. Neill returned to his Australian vineyard, Two Paddocks, which sounds like a bucolic retreat — but sent the actor into a panic. “Right now, I’m in a terrible limbo,” he told a journalist. “My life in acting was always a counterbalance to my life on the farm. One was the palliative to the other.”

More from IndieWire

Around that time, he started playing the ukulele for Instagram.

“Haven’t picked up a uke in years,” he told the camera, a sheepish grin on his face. “I thought of a song that might cheer me up, might cheer you up.” He proceeded with a sweet rendition of Randy Newman’s “Dayton, Ohio – 1903.” His tousled hair and the gentle timbre of his voice lent the impression of a fragile soul grasping for respite from his small corner of the world.

It worked. The post received hundreds of appreciative comments. Industry peers told him to stop, that he risked overexposure; Neill ignored them. He loaded his Instagram page with performances, poems, and snippets of life on the farm. Then he began posting playful short films to YouTube that he wrote and performed in with acting friends from other locations, sometimes editing the scenes together as if they were in the same room.

On Instagram, his smiling face became a doomscrolling antidote. The short films took his ambition even further. Dubbed “Cinema Quarantino” and posted to the Two Paddocks YouTube page, the videos merge a playful home video aesthetic with Neill’s unique screen presence. His first film is a surreal bit with Hugo Weaving and a rubber duckie, cut together to make it look like the “Matrix” actor suddenly appeared in Neill’s bathtub; in another, he goes on an ill-advised adventure to score weed with Oscar Kightley. In “Das Fone Hell,” he returns home from shopping to find Helena Bonham Carter, as his iPhone, haranguing him for leaving her behind.

In the best “Cinema Quarantino” installment to date, “Das Farmless,” Neill plays a wandering soul who happens upon a farmland cult run by actors Rachel Ward and Bryan Brown. In the space of two-and-a-half minutes, his script goes from a deadpan sex romp to an oddball comic thriller, and culminates with the actor transforming into a cat. Neill stabs at his own real-life predicament when he tells Ward, “I’m a performing artist,” and she snarks, “One of them non-essentials.”

In a recent interview, Neill said the shorts and social media posts became a kind of advocacy. “The idea was that there’d be no quality involved, but they’d make you laugh and cheer you up,” he told IndieWire over Zoom. “This is all all about keeping myself — and each other — lively and involved, doing something either useless or useful, depending on what you think of the result.”

Looking back on the experience, Neill was beaming in front of a window that looked on to a yawning green pasture. His dog, Chuff (a regular of Neill’s feeds), wandered in and out of the frame. A few hours earlier, Neill had posted another video to Instagram. “I was dancing with the cows this morning!” he said, chuckling over his bovine-inflected rendition of “Moon River” that he belted out while standing next to one of his bulls in a field. “The problem with lockdown is that it’s not only anxiety-inducing. It’s also very boring.”

Neill has roamed farm country in movies and searched for meaning in the wilderness for nearly 50 years. The backdrop followed him from his early days in New Zealand all the way through blockbusters like “Jurassic Park” and Taika Watiti’s 2016 “The Hunt for the Wilderpeople.” In his first leading role, the absorbing 1977 political thriller “Sleeping Dogs,” he tore through the forest as a man on the lam from dystopian government forces. It was New Zealand’s first feature-length production in decades.

“There wasn’t any industry there at all,” Neill said. “So the idea of having a career as an actor on a screen was absurd, unthinkable. It still strikes me as a small miracle of sorts.”

Even as his career took off in the early ’80s, Neill felt so out of sync with Hollywood that he felt inclined to plant his headquarters off the grid. “I realized very early on that much as I like working in the States, I didn’t want to live there or bring up a family there,” he said, recalling the decision to purchase the land that would eventually become his vineyard. (He was joined by “Sleeping Dogs” director Roger Donaldson, who opened an adjacent wine business named after that movie.)

Now, Neill maintains four vineyards in the region, specializing in pinot noir. “That means I have another life,” he said. “I have a rural life and I have a sort of film life as well. They formed a sort of balance for me.” His latest acting credit, “Rams,” addresses both sides of the equation.

Shot before the pandemic but released on VOD in the U.S. earlier this month, “Rams” is a remake of the 2016 Icelandic comedy of the same name. Neill and Michael Caton play estranged Australian siblings forced to find common ground after a disease spreads through their flocks of sheep and threatens their future. The movie looks as if it might have been shot in Neill’s backyard.

“New Zealand was such a rural place when I was young fellow, so a lot of this film is familiar to me,” he said. “I know these sort of people very well, these kind silent, rural guys.” He laughed and gestured toward the window. “In fact, there’s quite a few of them that live around here,” he said.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” rescued him once again when it resumed production over the summer and became the first big-budget studio production to complete its shooting schedule during the pandemic. The movie allowed Neill to reunite with Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern, his co-stars in the original 1993 “Jurassic Park.” That was the selling point for the actor in 2019, when director Colin Trevorrow cornered Neill about the opportunity at the Sitges Film Festival, where Neill received a lifetime achievement prize.

“Colin turned up and was very fulsome and charming about what he wanted to do,” Neill said. “The pitch was how much he valued the legacy cast, which I suppose is how we’re known. That was important to me, that we weren’t going to be sort of the cameo crew. We all had our own storylines.”

Their bond only deepened when “Jurassic World: Dominion” entered an ambitious production schedule in London that found the cast quarantined together for an extensive period. (The shoot allegedly inspired an upcoming Neflix comedy directed by Judd Apatow.) The project yielded more social media magic — including Neill and Goldblum stumbling through covers on a piano — and allowed Neill the final opportunity to escape the solipsism and dread of the last few months.

“We were all there for each other,” he said. “We had a built-in support system experiencing the same highs and lows and anxieties. The fears. The great sense of achievement where you’d get to the end of the week and you’d still be going. It was fun to be like, ‘I really liked that scene. Let’s have a drink!’ It was a special time.”


Back at Two Paddocks, Neill has been mulling his next moves. “Jurassic World” aside, he’s reticent to pursue large commercial endeavors and rejects any efforts at stunt casting. “Often people send me projects where there’s really good roles for young people and then one old geezer role, because they want to put a name in there,” he said. “It has to be a story I haven’t heard before.”

He was working through Oscar screeners, and irked about what he perceived as dour movies dominating the conversation. “It’s just a little distressing to me that so many of them are depressing,” he said. “I think we all need a bit of cheering up at the moment.” He was considering more quarantine shorts, but there’s also a new crop that needs harvesting.

“I get a fantastic amount of enjoyment out of farming,” he said, “but if that was all I was doing, I’d be pretty bored.” Then again, he added, “I’ve done every kind of movie imaginable.” He laughed again and stared off. “Look, I’m keeping an open mind,” he said. “It does sound like I have a half-hearted commitment to the movies, but I’ve just got other stuff to do as well.”

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors deliver statement win by routing Bucks again

    The Raptors beat the Bucks with relative ease for the second straight time, leading from start to finish with contributions coming from everywhere.

  • Matthews stays scorching hot as Leafs thump Sens

    Auston Matthews scored twice to increase his NHL-leading goal total to 16 and added two helpers as the Maple Leafs crushed the Senators 7-3 on Thursday night.

  • NBA bettor wins astronomical wager after Raptors trounce Bucks

    An MGM bettor put a cool $110K on the Kyle Lowry-less Raptors to cover versus the Bucks on Thursday, and they are eating well tonight.

  • LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline starters for 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    The NBA announced its starters for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on Thursday to little surprise.

  • Vincent Jackson's family donates his brain to CTE study after his death

    “It’s something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions.”

  • Adam Silver defends holding NBA All-Star game during pandemic

    The commissioner cited fan engagement as the NBA's motivation to hold the controversial game, saying "it feels like the right thing to do."

  • Raptors say Lowry to miss at least two games with thumb sprain

    Coach Nick Nurse said the Raptors planned to hold Lowry out of both Thursday's game in Milwaukee and Friday's game at Minnesota, and then reassess.

  • Why Fernando Tatis Jr. won't be seeing all of that $340M

    More than a year before his MLB debut, Tatis signed away a portion of his career earnings.

  • Blue Jays believe they can hang with AL East's 'big dogs'

    Expectations have changed significantly for the Toronto Blue Jays since Charlie Montoyo was named manager after the 2018 season.

  • Lawyer for ex-wrestling stars takes brain damage lawsuit against WWE to Supreme Court

    An attorney for more than 50 wrestler argues that WWE knew the brain damage risks of wrestling and didn't inform its wrestlers.

  • Who are the 'locks' to make Canada's Olympic squad?

    GM Doug Armstrong says there are as many as 11 players already penciled in to make Canada's Olympic men's team in 2022. So let's investigate.

  • Canadiens need to find an answer to their one glaring problem

    The Montreal Canadiens have struggled to find the back of the net of late after starting the season on a tear.

  • Run It Back | The promise of a small-ball Raptors lineup

    On the back of an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks, is it time for the Raptors to commit to a small-ball lineup?

  • What makes Connor McDavid's 500-point milestone that much more impressive

    Connor McDavid has had setbacks in his career, but his influence has only ever grown stronger.

  • Tuchel urges Pulisic to 'stay positive' amid limited minutes

    LONDON — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has urged winger Christian Pulisic to “stay positive” amid limited playing time and now a tight calf that leaves the oft-injured American questionable for Saturday’s visit to Southampton. Tuchel on Friday sought to quell speculation about Pulisic's long-term future at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic's only start since Tuchel took over late last month was in an FA Cup match last week. The German manager said it's a "clear yes” when asked if he wants the 22-year-old Pulisic to stay at Chelsea. “But it’s not only my point of view, we have to see. But for me, clearly yes,” Tuchel said. “Chelsea bought Christian for a reason — for his quality, for his potential and it’s our job to bring out the best in him.” Pulisic, who made his Bundesliga debut under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday. He was withdrawn from training Thursday with calf tightness and is “a big question mark” for the Southampton match, Tuchel said. “I would not say that it is an injury. In the moment it’s risk management,” Tuchel said, citing Pulisic's history of injuries including a hamstring pull that kept him sidelined early in the season. “We are not concerned, we are not worried. “The main thing for Christian is to stay positive, keep the head up and like I said before be ready because he can have a big impact when he starts and he can have a big, big impact when he comes from the bench with his intensity.” There's no doubt Pulisic has the talent, the manager said. “He proved in many weeks that he has the level to be a Chelsea regular player, to have a big impact in this club. It's a challenge now to hold this level ... and to keep improving.” Pulisic has two goals and an assist in 21 appearances this season across all competitions. “There are absolutely no decisions made for summer," Tuchel said. "There's simply no time for that in the moment.” Fourth-place Chelsea has won four consecutive Premier League games and has a Champions League clash against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev beats arch-rival Stefanos Tsitsipas, will face Novak Djokovic in final

    Medvedev beat Tsitsipas and a very pro-Tsitsipas crowd for the right to face Djokovic in the final.

  • US coach Pellegrino Matarazzo extends contract at Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Pellegrino Matarazzo extended his contract at Stuttgart through to 2024 on Friday after leading the German club to promotion and a solid mid-table position in the Bundesliga. The U.S. coach took over at Stuttgart in December 2019 and guided the club back to the top flight at the first attempt. Stuttgart is 10th in the Bundesliga and has stayed well clear of the relegation zone in a comeback season that included a 5-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in December. “Rino always comes up with good ideas for how to outplay opponents and is exceptional when it comes to developing our young prospects. We’re happy Rino has agreed to continue on this path with us until 2024,” sporting director Sven Mislintat said in a statement. Born in New Jersey, Matarazzo played professional soccer in the lower German divisions before moving into coaching. He was the now-Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann's assistant at Hoffenheim before taking the Stuttgart job. His previous contract was set to expire next year. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Bayern midfielder Tolisso out for 3 months with thigh injury

    MUNICH — Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso will be out for at least three months after tearing a tendon in his left thigh in training, coach Hansi Flick said Friday. Tolisso's injury comes ahead of a Champions League game at Lazio on Tuesday and could affect his chances of making France's squad for this year's European Championship. Flick said Tolisso was in “enormous pain” when he was hurt during training on Thursday and has already undergone an operation on his thigh. “He will get the time and he has all the support he needs from the club and the coaching staff,” Flick said. “He was very shocked and sad about this injury.” Tolisso has played 22 games for Bayern this season and scored three goals, including one in Bayern's 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Monday. Tolisso has played 23 times for France, most recently against Croatia in the Nations League in October. His injury deepens the problems facing Bayern after midfielder Thomas Müller and defender Benjamin Pavard both went into isolation following positive coronavirus tests. Midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez could return against third-place Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday after missing three weeks following their own virus positives. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • The Wentz trade and offseason moves to look for

    Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don are back with an all-new episode of the Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Doc-umentary to showcase life and career of Mike Emrick

    Mike Emrick spent decades narrating hockey's biggest moments happening live in front of him. That's also how “Doc" wants to experience a documentary about his life and career. NBC will air “Doc Emrick — The Voice of Hockey” Sunday afternoon after a second NHL outdoor game at Lake Tahoe. The program will feature more than a dozen current and former broadcasters sharing their thoughts on the now-retired play-by-play broadcaster. Emrick did interviews for the special but asked the network not to tell him anything in advance, so he can enjoy it like a gift. “It's like a present,” Emrick said Tuesday from his Michigan home. “They’re doing a really nice thing for me, and I would rather not ask a lot of questions about, well, what are you getting me for Christmas?” NBC Sports got Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, Martin Brodeur, T.J. Oshie and many others to weigh in on Emrick, who was the voice of the the sport in the United States before putting down the headset this past fall. Crosby says Emrick was a legend when they first met in 2005 and that “he describes exactly what you’re feeling in that moment as a player.” Emrick doesn't know how he'll feel when he and his wife, Joyce, sit down to watch the special Sunday. He knows only what he has seen on promos and what producer Vinny Costello showed him while interviewing him at the McMorran Place theatre in Port Huron. Even that process was a lot to Emrick, who watched as NBC Sports crew members spent an hour constructing a track on which to wheel a camera back and forth. He recalled a cruise retired player Dave Brown went on many years ago and his feeling watching a chef make crepes. “He said, ‘It seems like a lot of trouble to go to for pancakes,’” Emrick said. “And that sort of struck me. ... They were doing an awful lot, and it was very kind of them to do. I’ll enjoy whatever it is they do because I trust them implicitly with it." Beyond what should be a surprise — appearances by longtime broadcast partner Glenn “Chico” Resch and footage of Emrick honouring mentor Bob Chase for his 90th birthday — are things he does know about. Emrick laughs at analyst Bill Clement's impressions and also gets to re-do the biggest call of his career he'd want back: missing the puck going in the net on Patrick Kane's Stanley Cup-winning overtime goal in 2010. “Chicago has won its first championship since 1961!” Emrick says in his mulligan. Asked why he wanted to be kept in the dark on the story about him, Emrick naturally has a comparison from his career. Talking to George Armstrong many years ago in Toronto, Emrick asked the 1967 Cup-winning Maple Leafs captain if he'd ever been to the Hockey Hall of Fame and was told no, because he wouldn't want someone to walk in and see him looking at himself. "I would rather other people tend to things like this rather than me standing around wanting to know what they’re doing," Emrick said. “It’ll be interesting to watch.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press