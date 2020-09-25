Colin Trevorrow says people are 'underestimating' returning stars in 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow says fans are “underestimating the size and importance” of the roles played by the original Jurassic Park actors in the new film.

The movie brings back Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm — reuniting the trio for the first time since the original 1993 outing.

Trevorrow told a roundtable of journalists, reported via GamesRadar, that Dominion is “the movie I’ve been waiting to make since the beginning”.

He added: “It’s the one we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of a design.

“I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie — it is very much an ensemble.

“That element – the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world we’ve really never seen before and not been able to witness until now — is very exciting for me.”

Dominion will reckon with a world in which dinosaurs are beginning to roam free, following the events of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Trevorrow provided a hint of what this world will be like in the short film Battle at Big Rock, released last year.

Chris Pratt, who will return as velociraptor wrangler Owen Grady, previously described Dominion as the Jurassic franchise equivalent of Avengers: Endgame.

He said: “It’s got everybody. It’s got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don’t care.

“All of the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back, so it’s going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together at Marvel.”

Dominion is in the thick of production now, with a raft of safety measures for cast and crew in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie is scheduled to be released in June 2021.