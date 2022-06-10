'Jurassic World' dads Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum on witnessing childbirth: 'It's truly remarkable'

“Life finds a way” was Jeff Goldblum’s big line in the original 1993 “Jurassic Park,” way before he became a dad. And in his real world, where kids run wild instead of dinosaurs, Goldblum and his new “Jurassic World Dominion” co-star Chris Pratt are utterly fascinated by childbirth and the beginning of life.

“It's truly remarkable,” Pratt says during a USA TODAY interview before the arrival of Eloise Christina, his third child – and second with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger – last month. “To see life in its first moment, to see the very first breath, is just for me very moving.”

“Jurassic” dads Pratt, 42, and Goldblum, 69, are back in action in “Dominion” (in theaters now), which finds the world at large wrestling with the coexistence of man and dino. The latest franchise chapter also offers a chance for Pratt, as rugged action hero Owen Grady, and Goldblum, returning as mathematician Ian Malcolm, to share stories of parenthood, what they love about being fathers and having little “Jurassic” fans in the house.

Chris Pratt shares a moment with an animatronic dinosaur on the set of "Jurassic World Dominion."

Pratt’s 9-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, is like “every kid around the planet" and enchanted by the thought of dinosaurs, the actor says. “They could really only imagine what these giant monsters would look like and then they get to see it on the screen.”

“Dominion” will be the first “Jurassic World” movie Jack sees in a theater, and the same goes for Goldblum’s two sons, Charlie, 6, and River, 5, who were on the “Dominion” set and had the chance to operate the animatronic head of the huge Giganotosaurus. They’ve never seen a movie in a theater “because of COVID a little bit and we've kept them away from screens generally,” Goldblum says, but “Dominion” will be their first cinematic outing. The boys have seen the first two “Jurassic Park” films at home, “but they've never heard that big sound – they've never seen it big. I said, ‘My face is going to be bigger than a car.’ And they said, ‘Oh, we'll be OK.’ ”

Jeff Goldblum attends a screening of "Jurassic World Dominion" in London.

Fatherhood has given Goldblum, who’s married to retired Olympic rhythmic gymnast Emilie Livingston, a bunch of firsts: Before Charlie came along, “I’d never seen (childbirth) before,” says Goldblum, adding that “it changes your relationship with your wife.” In the delivery room for River, “his shoulder got kind of caught. She's a contortionist. I was holding her leg back here and she was doing what she was doing. It's unforgettable.

“And we talked to the kids about it. We tell them, ‘So this happened …’ And we don't want to scare them or give unnecessary details, but they're into it.”

Adds Pratt: “Every kid loves to hear the story of their birth day. It's great.”

When the subject of Father’s Day arises, Goldblum brings up fond memories of his dad, from going to Steelers games growing up in Pittsburgh to his father attending Goldblum’s first play, “City Sugar,” off Broadway in 1978. “He was not given to extravagant, conspicuous emotion, but after this play, he came backstage and he burst into tears and threw his arms around me,” Goldblum says. “That was unbelievable.”

The holiday and Pratt’s birthday (June 21) often occur around the same time. “Really, I can't imagine a better scenario than that right there, because everyone has to make it about me. The importance of Father's Day is that it's not about your children. It's about you,” Pratt jokes.

This Father’s Day comes as Pratt prepares to take “a pretty significant break” from Hollywood to hang with his family, including 22-month-old daughter Lyla. “It's been a little while since I've really slowed down and stayed home for an extended period of time."

Pratt cops to being “a jack of the trades” when it comes to babies. “I can clean a diaper pretty well,” he says. “I doubt that I'll master any of the skills, but just to be practicing them just really feels like a joy to me. As the newborn will be taking up a whole lot of her mom's time, maybe it'll be my time to step in and really be present with the older kids.”

