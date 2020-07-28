‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’: Premiere Date & Teaser For Netflix Toon Series From EPs Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow & Frank Marshall

Click here to read the full article.

Welcome to Jurassic World — the other side of the island. Netflix has set a global September 18 launch date for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous its animated series from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall and EP/showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley. Watch the first teaser above and see the key art below.

The eight-episode toon from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment is based on the multibillion-dollar film franchise. It follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are unable to reach the outside world and quickly will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive.

Paul-Mikél Williams stars as resident dinosaur expert Darius. Jenna Ortega plays social media sensation Brooklynn. Ryan Potter is self-appointed VIP Kenji. Raini Rodriguez voices the gregarious and enthusiastic Sammy. Sean Giambrone is sensitive and bookish Ben. And Kausar Mohammed plays world-class athlete Yaz. Jameela Jamil and Glen Powell recur as camp counselors.

Lane Lueras also serves as executive producer alongside franchise creator Spielberg, Jurassic World helmer Trevorrow and longtime Spielberg collaborator Marshall. The series was developed by Zack Stentz, who also doubles as consulting producer.

