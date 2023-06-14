'Jurassic Park' Actress Ariana Richards Recreates Her Famous Shaky Jell-O Scene 30 Years Later

Richards, who played Lex in the 1993 film when she was 12 years old, made an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Jurassic World Dominion' last year

Universal/courtesy Everett Collection; TikTok/jurassicworld From L: Ariana Richards in Jurassic Park (1993) and now

Ariana Richards is throwing it back.

In a recent duet video posted to the official Jurassic World account on TikTok, the 43-year-old former child actress recreated an iconic scene from 1993's Jurassic Park in honor of the blockbuster's 30th anniversary.

The original scene features Richards' character Lex and her younger brother Tim (Joseph Mazzello) attempting to hide out on Isla Nublar amid a dinosaur rampage, realizing they are being hunted by velociraptors as Lex is in the middle of enjoying some green Jell-O.

As the raptors approach and the kids notice their shadows, Lex tries her best not to make any sudden movements — leading to the spoon of gelatin in her hand beginning to tremble wildly as the camera zooms in on her terrified face.

The video came ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Steven Spielberg-directed film, which also famously starred Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Samuel L. Jackson, BD Wong, Wayne Knight and more.

Richards marked the milestone on social media with multiple Instagram posts, including one montage of scenes from the film and new interviews with several of the actors.

"Thirty years! Thank you so much, everyone ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Alongside a post of the original trailer on the anniversary Sunday, Richards remarked, "Happy #jurassicpark30 @jurassicworld and to all of you wonderful JP fans!"



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ariana Richards

Though she's not in the latest sequel, Richards, who is now a painter, walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World Dominion last June. She previously attended the L.A. premiere of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in June 2018.

The former actress turned 13 years old while making Jurassic Park, and she later had a cameo in the 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

She reflected on Jurassic Park back in 2011 for Interview magazine, saying, "It's a film that touched so many people when it came out."

Richards added at the time that she'd be open to a return to acting.

"People ask me, 'So did you step away from acting or decide to leave the business?' I let them know it's not about making a choice," she said. "Acting is always going to be something that's in my blood. It's more that my interest has been really taken by visual art and doing the oil paintings for people. ... If some really interesting role came along and found me, I'm sure I'd be thrilled to do it."

