Juraj Slafkovsky drafted No. 1 overall: Scouting reports on first round picks

Winger Juraj Slafkovsky became the first Slovakian player to be taken No. 1 overall in the NHL draft when the Montreal Canadiens selected him Thursday night.

Then the New Jersey Devils took another Slovakian, defenseman Simon Nemec, as they are deep at center and didn't need to fill that position.

Center Shane Wright, the top-ranked North American skater, fell to No. 4 with the Seattle Kraken after the Arizona Coyotes took American center Logan Cooley at No. 3.

Kyle Woodlief, the publisher and chief scout for the independent scouting newsletter Red Line Report, provides his analysis of the prospects taken in the first round.

Juraj Slafkovsky is drafted first overall by the Montreal Canadiens.

1. MONTREAL CANADIENS

Winger Juraj Slafkovsky — TPS Turku (Finland)

Scored seven goals, led his underdog Slovakia to a bronze medal and won the MVP award at the Olympics — at age 17. Oddly, he was never really offensively productive in Finnish League play until he became a regular for Turku after the Olympics. Massive winger has the potential to develop into a beast if he manages to put all the pieces together. Power winger with a huge frame, soft hands for giving and receiving passes, and improving vision. Scorching shot is heavy and overpowers goalies. Can shoot without stopping or cradling the puck. Strong on the puck, strong on his feet, and difficult to contain off the cycle down low. Enters board battles with force and is capable of separating opponents from the puck. Strong skater for his age and size; has quick feet and can fly when he decides to turn on the jets. Consistency in his effort level has eluded him.

Projection: Huge, powerful first line scoring winger.

Style compares to: Mikko Rantanen

2. NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Defenseman Simon Nemec — Nitra (Slovakia)

Incredibly advanced young defender already plays top pairing minutes against men in Slovakia's top league. Looks and plays like a 10-year veteran with a remarkably poised and mature game. Has very good smarts and hockey sense all over the rink, making excellent decisions both with and without the puck. Shows an outstanding feel for the game, at times playing an up-tempo style and pushing the pace, but then also pulling back and controlling play when his team gets scrambly. Likes to jump up into the offensive flow and picks his spots wisely. Has a smooth stride with good short area burst to win puck races. Strong and rugged in board battles against men twice his age. Good distributor on the PP, but his shot is below average, limiting his offensive upside. Great stamina for playing big minutes. Never rushed into bad decisions. Well-rounded, two-way rearguard.

Projection: Smooth, steady, mistake-free first pairing defenseman.

Style compares to: Miro Heiskanen

3. ARIZONA COYOTES

Center Logan Cooley — U.S. NTDP U-18

Elite center with a combination of pure skills, instincts and effort. His sublime playmaking drives the play for his line - creates loads of chances with vision and imaginative passes. Always on the puck and in the middle of the action; has tremendous anticipation and plays the game three moves ahead. Great edge work and ability to accelerate out of his cuts. Exerts constant forechecking pressure that forces numerous mistakes and turnovers, which he turns into grade A scoring chances. Understands angles and body positioning. Never rounds off his turns – always hard stop/starts. Uncanny weaving ability to slip past would-be checkers and create space for himself and linemates. Makes everyone around him better. Winning player and future NHL star.

Projection: Exciting first line offensive catalyst.

Style compares to: Trevor Zegras

4. SEATTLE KRAKEN

Center Shane Wright — Kingston (Ontario Hockey League)

The best all-round player in this draft class can skate, score, defend and has great vision and anticipation. Elite scorer has a devastating shot. Fell prey to the developmental hole that swallowed many in this year’s OHL draft class, as missing an entire key year caused him to stagnate a bit. An excellent four-directional skater who makes deceptive lateral cuts. Constantly adjusts his edging. His vision and reading of the ice are exceptional. Sets up chances with imaginative passes, showing super soft hands and touch. Fast hands and stick steal pucks nearly every shift. Holds the puck an extra split second, drawing coverage to him, then finds the open man. Also a tremendous natural goal scorer with a blurry fast release.

Projection: Complete, two-way first line center.

Style compares to: Patrice Bergeron

5. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Center-wing Cutter Gauthier — U.S. NTDP U-18

Prototype power winger with a combination of terrific size and a tremendous, NHL caliber shot. Gets excellent wrist snap on a nasty release that overpowers goalies. Tall and lanky, but has quick twitch movements and moves with impressive fluidity for his size. Has deceptive speed and his long stride allows him to beat defenders wide, drop the leg and cut hard to net with the puck. Drives play in the offensive end and is extremely dangerous using long reach on wrap-arounds. Wide body and long stick allow him to shield and maintain control of the puck and make plays with defenders draped on his back. A major asset in puck possession and cycling below the circles. Strong on the puck along the boards, using his big frame and long reach to win the majority of board battles. Still developing consistency in his play away from the puck.

Projection: Hard-driving first line scoring winger.

Style compares to: Kyle Connor

6. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (from Chicago Blackhawks)

Defenseman David Jiricek — Plzen (Czech Republic)

Knee injury sustained in first game at world juniors required surgery and ruined the rest of his season. Was playing up to 20 minutes a game, both power play and penalty kill, in the Czech Extraliga before the injury. Rehabbed in time to play at the senior World Championships. Has great size, very good mobility and the confidence to handle the puck and carry it up ice. Steps up into the offensive flow and jumps in as a late trailer. Makes good plays with the puck, showing vision. Steps in to pinch aggressively at the offensive blue line. Has an absolute howitzer point shot on the power play. Still filling out his frame, but is rugged and brings a heavy physical presence. Can get himself in trouble defensively by running around a bit and getting beaten on strong east-west lateral moves.

Projection: Hard hitting, top pairing shutdown defender.

Style compares to: Jaccob Slavin

7. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (from Ottawa Senators)

Defenseman Kevin Korchinski — Seattle (Western Hockey League)

Outstanding puck mover has tremendous vision across the whole ice and always gets the puck to the right spot. Makes sharp outlets, homerun stretch passes, and is one of the top power play distributors in this class. Super active stops and starts in all three zones, able to get down low with great knee bend and produce impressive footwork in tight spaces. Fantastic active stick to reach in and steal pucks off opposing forwards’ sticks. Zero wasted movement; defensively his game is all about perfect timing. Not flashy, but we marvel at his pinching decisions, sprinting in and then sprinting out again. Mistake-free defender just quietly steps into the high slot as an outlet for forwards looking to get rid of a pass in a pinch. Strong wrist strength for good

snap on passes/shots. Superb four-way footwork. Long, lean frame and eats up ice with excellent range. Should fill out into a big man.

Projection: Second pairing puck mover.

Style compares to: Rasmus Andersson

8. DETROIT RED WINGS

Center Marco Kasper — Rögle (Sweden)

Highly skilled traditional playmaking center with excellent size. Rugged and competes hard while playing at the pro level - has 80-plus games against men at his young age. Smart and dependable, intelligent both with and without the puck. Drives hard and finishes checks, can really put pressure on defensemen. Has plenty of skill with terrific passing touch off both sides of the blade. Has soft hands and a quick shot release. Opportunistic and instinctive around net, scores his share of garbage goals. Played (and scored tons) against players three to four years older his whole life in Austria before moving to the Swedish pro ranks two years ago. Plays a mature two-way game.

Projection: Gritty second line center/wing

Style compares to: Elias Lindholm

9. BUFFALO SABRES

Center Matthew Savoie — Winnipeg (Western Hockey League)

One of the best pure offensive talents in this draft. Advanced vision, sees the game well, doesn’t have to work hard in some areas because he’s never chasing. Steals pucks then sprints up ice, frequently starting and finishing odd man chances. Holds goalies to their posts, then throws last minute laser passes for tap-ins. Uses slick toe drags for impressive escapes off the boards into open ice. Rips hard passes cross-ice flatfooted with impressive accuracy. Most impressive talent is the ability to dance around the puck on multi-faceted dekes. Plays with some jam, driving into his cuts and dropping his shoulder to clear a space for himself. Shows some fire as well along the boards, using his stick liberally against opposing players to win loose pucks.

Projection: Top line playmaker.

Style compares to: Seth Jarvis

10. ANAHEIM DUCKS

Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov — Saginaw (Ontario Hockey League)

Despite not playing a single game last year, never missed a beat coming back as the most impressive draft eligible defenseman in the entire Canadian Hockey League. So confident in every facet of the game, just controls the play whenever he’s on ice. Big and highly mobile blue-liner excels at the offensive end with tremendous puck skills, excellent vision and distribution skills, and a cannon shot. Has a long, lean, athletic frame. Poised and calm with the puck. Soft hands for giving/receiving passes. Smooth, fluid skater with a long stride and good balance. Gains the zone with speed on the power play, and handles the puck well at top gear. Uses size to separate forwards from the puck around the corners. Plays a ton in all key situations.

Projection: Top pairing rearguard and PP quarterback.

Style compares to: Shea Theodore

11. ARIZONA COYOTES (via San Jose Sharks)

Center Conor Geekie — Winnipeg (Western Hockey League)

He’s a big, dominant center who controls the middle of the ice. Gains separation easily in open ice. Still a little gawky after growth spurt, but he’s actually highly coordinated, making creative dekes at top flight. Bulls his way through opponents with the puck, shedding them while maintaining control. Slips smart passes to teammates in behind play. Heavy shot with an easy release because he leans entire frame into stick. Soft hands for a larger player, can dish delicate passes at pace. Shows terrific puck protection, switching control to his offhand to prevent exposing the puck out in front of body. Throws shifty upper body jukes to throw off defenders one-on-one. Pushes the play forward in neutral zone. Makes hard horizontal cuts in offensive zone to get goalie moving side-to-side. Outstanding play away from the puck.

Projection: Huge second line center who controls the middle.

Style compares to: Pierre-Luc Dubois

12. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Defenseman Denton Mateychuk — Moose Jaw (Western Hockey League)

Swashbuckling blue-liner has absolutely brought it this season, showing excellent offensive creativity. Split second puck mover can string multiple passing sequences together. Rips hard passes cross-ice to reverse the side of the attack. Drives down low in offensive zone, then drops passes into the slot. Double clutches his shots to let shot-blockers slide by. Softly flicks pucks to safe areas when there’s no obvious outlet. Uses fast stop/starts in traffic to shut down developing plays. Pushes his edging to the limit, accelerating and generating speed out of his sharp cuts. Eats up ice when he’s given room to skate.

Great acceleration sprinting through open lanes in the neutral zone. Alertly stays between puckhandler and his passing outlets defensively to prevent any dangerous passes from getting into the middle.

Projection: Excellent skating No. 3 puck mover for a top club.

Style compares to: Devon Toews

13. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (from New York Islanders via Montreal Canadiens)

Center Frank Nazar — U.S. NTDP U-18

Plays like a wild young colt, and you never know what he’s going to do next. Has magical hands and offensive hockey sense and makes loads of high skill plays at speed. Makes wingers better by opening up so much space and holding onto the puck that extra split second to give them time to break for open ice. Has tremendously quick feet and change of direction. In constant motion and controls the puck brilliantly at top gear - makes all his slick moves without slowing down. Attacks the slot with abandon. The one issue that keeps us from having him higher is the giveaways - makes a lot of risky plays that aren’t necessary if he just managed the puck better. However, when he turns it over, he’ll go out and get the puck back. He’s risk-reward, but does a lot of things you simply can’t teach. Even with the mistakes and turnovers, the skating, creativity and effort is worth it.

Projection: Slick second line center.

Style compares to: Clayton Keller

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL draft tracker: Scouting the first round picks