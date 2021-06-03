Jupiter's Legacy is done after one season at Netflix

Jupiter's Legacy, the Netflix show that starred Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb as hot senior-citizen superheroes worried about passing the torch to the next generation, won't soar back for a second season.

The series — which was based on the comic by Mark Millar, developed for TV by Steven DeKnight, and most recently steered by Sang Kyu Kim — will end with that steep cliffhanger.

"Sad to see the story come to a premature end, but I wish @mrmarkmillar and @netflix the best moving forward," DeKnight tweeted Wednesday as news of the show ending broke. "My deepest thanks to all the cast and crew who worked so hard on @JupiterLegacy. And to [all the fans], I am forever grateful."

Sad to see the story come to a premature end, but I wish @mrmarkmillar and @netflix the best moving forward. My deepest thanks to all the cast and crew who worked so hard on @JupiterLegacy. And to all the all fans, I am forever grateful. https://t.co/FJJXlkHPRX — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) June 2, 2021

But for fans of Millar and his Millarworld, more of his creations within the Jupiter's Legacy realm are in the pipeline at Netflix. In fact, up next is the supervillains series Supercrooks, which he created with Leinil Francis Yu.

"I've always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story," Millar tweeted. "To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it's like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail."

Story continues

Millar said that because they are about to follow the story of the baddies (or the heroes of their own story, as villains are often known), they "made the tough call" of letting the Jupiter's Legacy cast out of their commitments.

Mysteriously, Millar did note that regarding Jupiter's Legacy, they remain "confident" they'll "return to it later."

Some big news from us on what's coming up next in live-action from Millarworld, peeps! pic.twitter.com/usEuwVNHei — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) June 2, 2021

Related content: