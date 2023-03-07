Jupiter Wellness Launches Clinical Trial of Jellyfish Sting Prevention Sunscreen on Man-O-War

Trial to Explore Improved Formulation of NoStingz Jellyfish Prevention Sunscreen Against Portuguese Man-O-War

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a wellness company focused on hair, skin, and sexual wellness announced today the launch of a clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of an improved formulation of NoStingz jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen against man-o-war jellyfish. The trial, conducted by Angelshark Consulting and led by Dr. Patric Rice and Dr. Eric Stroud, will take place in the Florida Keys.

The launch of this trial marks a milestone for Jupiter Wellness, as the company continues to explore new technology and innovations in the sun care industry. The trial will evaluate the human response to stings from man-o-war jellyfish when protective sunscreen developed by Jupiter is applied.

"We are thrilled to launch this clinical trial and take a major step forward in providing our customers with a dependable sunscreen solution that can protect them from man-o-war jellyfish stings," said Brian John, CEO of Jupiter Wellness. "We have already seen great results from our product, and we have the data and user testimonials to back it up. This trial is specifically targeting the man-o-war jellies, which are known to have some of the most painful stings in our waters. The data generated from this trial will be invaluable in helping us develop more effective and safer sunscreen products."

Jupiter Wellness has an exclusive license to the jellyfish sting prevention technology from Shark Defense Technologies, LLC, Oak Ridge, NJ.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness is a diversified company that supports health and wellness by researching and developing over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. The Company's product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, eczema, vitiligo, and sexual wellness. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products and licensing royalties.

Media Contact

Phone: 561-244-7100

Email: media@jupiterwellness.com

Investor Contact

Phone: 561-244-7100

Email: investors@jupiterwellness.com

