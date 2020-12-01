Jupiter and Saturn to form rare "double planet" this Christmas

From Country Living

Jupiter and Saturn will form a rare "double planet" for the first time in 800 years on Monday 21st December — and you certainly don't want to miss it.

Known as a Conjunction, the stellar astronomical event will see the two planets line up so perfectly that it will look like they are touching. According to Patrick Hartigan, a professor at Rice University, it occurs when Jupiter and Saturn are separated by a distance in the sky "equal to about one-fifth of a full moon's diameter".

Patrick explained on his website: "In fact, they will be so close it may be a challenge to separate them with the unaided eye for many people. But it is fair to say that this conjunction is truly exceptional in that the planets get very close to one another."

Photo credit: Jiale Tan - Getty Images

How can you view the "double planet"?

In order to get the best view of the two planets, grab your telescope and head to an area will little light pollution. Patrick explained that "setting up your telescope before it gets fully dark" and "bringing binoculars" will help you to see it better.

He added: "Observers without a telescope it may find it a challenge to resolve both planets, but it can be done. This is an event that could be impressive to see, but you will have to be prepared and binoculars will likely be very helpful for seeing it well in most skies."

They won't stay aligned for long, so you'll have to be quick if you want to spot this spectacular view.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.



SIGN UP



You Might Also Like