Jupiter and Saturn come together this month in ‘Planetary Kiss’
On December 12, two huge gas giants, Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer to each other than they have in nearly 400 years.
It’s been described as a “planetary kiss” by Canadian astronaut Commander Chris Hadfield - and will be visible from Britain.
Once every 20 years, the two largest planets in our solar system (Jupiter and Saturn) appear to meet in Earth’s skies. These events are called the ‘Great Conjunction.’
This year, the conjunction will be far closer than normal: the two gas giants will be only 0.1 degree apart (1/5th the diameter of the full Moon).
It’s the closest the two planets have come to each other in the sky since the great conjunction of 1623.
During typical great conjunctions, Jupiter and Saturn come within about one degree (the width of two full Moons) of each other.
Planetary Kiss, coming to a sky near you on 21 Dec. https://t.co/VKw87rXyq2 https://t.co/mxISnNvvwn
— Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 6, 2020
Patricia Skelton, Astronomy Education Officer at Royal Observatories Greenwich writes, "In the early evening Jupiter and Saturn will be so close together on the sky, only around 0.1 degree apart, that instead of seeing two separate points of light we may only be able to make out one very bright point.
"When this happens between any other two astronomical objects it is called a conjunction, but because of the historical importance of Jupiter and Saturn, when they appear close together in the night sky it is called a great conjunction."
On the 21st, Jupiter and Saturn will look like two bright stars that are almost touching, as seen by the human eye.
In binoculars or a wide-field telescope, they will still appear quite close to each other.
A telescope under high magnification will reveal the cloud belts of Jupiter and the rings of Saturn, as well as several of their moons, all at the same time.
Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, will be covering this great conjunction with a free interactive livestream program on YouTube..
To see it from Britain, you might have to wait until the sun goes down, warn experts from Sky at Night magazine.
Jamie Carter of Sky at Night magazine writes, ‘The main event will have Jupiter and Saturn separated by a mere 0.06′ – 6 seconds of arc – at 13:30 Universal Time on Monday, 21 December, 2020. That’s 13:30 GMT, so during daylight hours in the UK.
‘Sunset will take place at 15:53 in London, 16:06 in Cardiff, 15:59 in Belfast and 15:39 in Edinburgh. About 45 minutes after sunset observers should look 10º above the south-southwest horizon to see Jupiter and Saturn shining almost as one.’
