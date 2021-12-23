JUPITER (JUPW) INVESTIGATION: HALPER SADEH LLP Announces Investigation into Whether The Merger of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm – JUPW

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) and Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is fair to Jupiter shareholders. Under the terms of the transaction, Next Frontier shareholders will receive shares of Jupiter convertible preferred stock that will be convertible into the common stock of Jupiter and no cash.

Halper Sadeh encourages Jupiter shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Jupiter and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Jupiter shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Jupiter shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Jupiter shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Jupiter shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

Story continues

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/679246/JUPITER-JUPW-INVESTIGATION-HALPER-SADEH-LLP-Announces-Investigation-into-Whether-The-Merger-of-Jupiter-Wellness-Inc-is-Fair-To-Shareholders-Investors-Are-Encouraged-To-Contact-The-Firm-JUPW



