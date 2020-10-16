Jupiter Fund Management sees 1 billion sterling in third-quarter net outflows

LONDON (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management's assets under management rose by 16.5 billion pounds in the third quarter to 55.7 billion pounds due to the acquisition of rival Merian Global Advisers, though it saw 1 billion pounds in net outflows, it said on Friday.

Operational integration of the two asset managers was achieved by the end of the quarter, Jupiter said in a statement.

Net mutual fund outflows from Merian branded products were one billion pounds, Jupiter said.







