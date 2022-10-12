As Jupiter Fund Management Plc's market cap (LON:JUP) drops to UK£462m, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

The recent price decline of 10% in Jupiter Fund Management Plc's (LON:JUP) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought UK£470k worth of shares at an average price of UK£0.93 in the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only UK£446k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Jupiter Fund Management

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Officer Andrew Formica bought UK£469k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.93 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.88. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Andrew Formica was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. We note that Andrew Formica was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Andrew Formica bought a total of 507.17k shares over the year at an average price of UK£0.93. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Have Jupiter Fund Management Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw Executive Officer Andrew Formica buy shares worth UK£469k in the last three months. That's only a tiny bit more than the sales, worth UK£468k. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Insider Ownership Of Jupiter Fund Management

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Jupiter Fund Management insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about UK£1.4m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Jupiter Fund Management Insiders?

We can't make any useful conclusions about recent trading, since insider buying and selling has been balanced. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Jupiter Fund Management insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Jupiter Fund Management. For example, Jupiter Fund Management has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

