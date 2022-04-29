Juno Blockchain Community Officially Votes to Revoke Whale’s Tokens

Sam Kessler
·6 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

In a decision with fraught implications for decentralized governance, the Juno blockchain community officially voted to confiscate millions of dollars worth of tokens from a single user’s wallet.

A much-talked-about governance proposal in March saw a plurality of Juno’s community voting to drain the user’s wallet, but this vote basically amounted to a straw poll – a way to gauge community sentiment without touching any funds. This week, a new vote officially revoked the user’s tokens.

The JUNO holder in question – dubbed a “whale” due to his massive quantity of tokens – stood accused of gaming a JUNO airdrop to claim more tokens than his rightful allotment. That holder, who has revealed himself to be a 24-year-old Japanese national named Takumi Asano, said the funds belonged to a community of individuals who invest with him.

Since the original “Proposal 16” passed in March, drama in the Juno ecosystem has only intensified. Within a few short weeks, a smart contract attack of unknown origin threw the Juno blockchain offline for several days, the JUNO token price tanked by over 60%, and Asano made repeated appeals to the community that they refrain from revoking his tokens.

In what appeared to be a last-ditch attempt to save his funds, Asano claimed in a tweet on Wednesday that some of Juno’s lead developers were secretly selling off large quantities of JUNO tokens under the community’s nose. According to Asano, it was these sell-offs that led to JUNO’s precipitous drop in price, meaning these developers, not Asano, were the real threat to the Juno community.

Whatever the veracity of Asano’s claims, they appear to have fallen on deaf ears. Juno Proposal 20 passed on Friday with over 72% voting to revoke all but 50,000 of Asano’s JUNO tokens.

As a result of its passage, the proposal will automatically upgrade Juno’s blockchain to move the revoked funds into a community-controlled smart contract. From here, the Juno community will be able to vote on what to do with the tokens next.

After the vote passed on Friday, Asano explained to CoinDesk that he might consider pursuing legal action depending on what the community decides to do next.

“If this lock is based on the assumption that the asset will be returned to our clients, we do not intend to do any legal action,” he wrote. “On the other hand, if it is based on the premise of a Burn or permanent lock, we are considering taking legal action against each validator.”

Prop 20 in context

Juno is not the first, nor will it be the last blockchain community faced with a decision on whether to revoke a user’s allegedly ill-gotten gains. It is, however, the first prominent case of such a decision being made via a community vote.

The highest-profile case of a blockchain working to dilute a single user’s funds took place in 2016 with The DAO attack on Ethereum, where a hacker ran away with around 5% of the network’s native ether token. Ethereum famously chose to execute a “hard fork” of its blockchain – essentially spinning up a new chain where the exploit never took place and leaving the old chain to wilt away in the hands of a small group of die-hard supporters. (That chain is known as Ethereum Classic).

While The DAO hack shared some similarities with the Juno airdrop, the Ethereum community did not directly vote to revoke funds from the hacker. The choice to fork was made by Ethereum’s core developers, and they left it up to the broader community to decide whether they wanted to continue using the old chain.

The intentions of the Juno whale were not as clear-cut as those of The DAO attacker. Asano did not actively “exploit” a smart contract. Instead, he had – likely by coincidence – structured his holdings on another blockchain in a manner that benefited him disproportionately in the JUNO airdrop.

The Cosmos ‘stakedrop’

Juno is part of Cosmos, an ecosystem of blockchains that are purpose-built to interoperate, meaning they can easily communicate and recognize some of the same on-chain assets. In February, a few months after the Juno blockchain was introduced, its creators used a familiar tactic – an airdrop, or giveaway, of the chain’s native JUNO token – to attract users from the wider Cosmos community.

As its eligibility criteria, Juno’s “stakedrop,” as this airdrop was called, rewarded JUNO tokens 1:1 for ATOM tokens “staked” on the Cosmos Hub blockchain – the one which serves as a steward for overall Cosmos ecosystem development. Staking tokens means lending them out to be used to secure the network. On Juno and the Cosmos Hub, staking also confers users the right to vote on protocol governance proposals.

The architects behind Juno’s airdrop set a cap of 50,000 JUNO for any individual wallet. The cap was meant to ensure no one person would amass too much sway over Juno governance, but it failed to account for someone like Asano, who had around 50 different wallets staking ATOM tokens.

As the leader of an “investment group” in Japan called CCN, Asano’s stake included ATOM pooled from a large number of different investors – enough to claim 10% of JUNO’s total token supply in the airdrop.

In a statement shared with CoinDesk, Asano said he split the ATOM funds across numerous wallets “for security purposes.” His plan, he says, was to eventually disburse the Juno tokens back to his investors. But his outsized stake became apparent once he consolidated his JUNO from more than 50 wallets into one.

Proposition 20 contended that CCN was an “exchange service” ineligible for the airdrop, but it appears unlikely that Asano deliberately gamed the system.

Some contradictory language in the original Proposition 16 governance proposal showed its authors struggling to grapple with this nuance around Asano’s intentions: “The facts are that the Juno genesis stakedrop was gamed by a single entity. Willingly or unwillingly is not relevant to this matter” (emphasis added).

Community values

The Juno case represents not only a test of the limits of blockchain-based governance but also a test of one blockchain community’s values.

Jack Zampolin, a member of Juno’s founding team, was initially against revoking Asano’s funds. Zampolin told CoinDesk that he urged other validators – third parties who stake tokens and deploy “nodes” to secure the network  – to vote against the original Proposal 16. But over time, Zampolin said, he came to recognize that the broader Juno community has a different opinion on core blockchain tenets like immutability – the idea that a blockchain’s history should never be changed or erased.

“There's this strong libertarian freedom perspective in blockchains. That… governance shouldn't target any individual accounts or actors within these systems,” noted Zampolin.

“However… what we're seeing on Juno is the community is overwhelmingly saying ‘we think that this value of not having large accounts, which was codified in the airdrop, is a core value of this community, and we're willing to take governance action to protect that.’”

Asano shared his own thoughts on this in a statement to CoinDesk:

“When a public chain's governor rewrites a block's data, will that chain still have anyone to support it? Will hardcore blockchainers still exist in the community? We'll have to wait and see where this issue ends up.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Raptors fans in 'Jurassic Park' boo 'fake fans' for leaving Game 6 early

    The passionate fans in Jurassic Park weren’t the only ones who had a bone to pick with the lucky few who got to take in the game from the inside Scotiabank Arena.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • Raptors list VanVleet as questionable with strained hip flexor for Game 5

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is questionable for Monday's playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a strained left hip flexor. VanVleet played less than 15 minutes of Toronto's 110-102 win over Philly on Saturday, limping off the court and ripping his jersey in frustration. The Raptors face elimination again Monday, trailing the Sixers 3-1 in their best-of-seven opening-round playoff series. No team in NBA history has come back from being down 3-0 — as the Raptors were — to win a

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.