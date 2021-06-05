Juno Awards 2021 kick off in virtual opening night

The 50th Annual Juno Awards are beginning their first night of awards tonight, honouring single of the year, rock album of the year, group of the year and more. (CBC - image credit)

The 2021 Juno Awards kicked off on Friday night in a virtual ceremony.

In a largely pretaped show, host Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe will give out awards for categories including single of the year, songwriter of the year, group of the year and more.

Going into the awards, rapper The Weeknd has the most nominations with six, including for single of the year with smash-success Blinding Lights.

He is also nominated for album of the year for After Hours, songwriter of the year, artist of the year, contemporary R&B recording of the year and the JUNO Fan Choice award.

The awards for fan choice and artist of the year will be presented on Sunday, the second and final night of the ceremony.

The awards are being broadcast on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, and are streaming globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos.

CBC News will be updating this story with all major winners throughout the evening.