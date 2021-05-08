Juno Award winner hasn't let fear stop him from trying different things

·5 min read

Lawrence Martin remembers standing behind the stage as Robbie Robertson was announcing the 1994 Juno Awards winner for Best Music of Aboriginal Canada Recording.

Martin did not expect to hear his own name.

Standing on the stage in front of the huge crowd and accepting the award, he started giving thanks but didn't know what to say. Hearing his children cheer from a balcony calmed him down a bit and he said a few words in Cree to give himself some time to put his thoughts together and to say something in English.

"The Cree language saved my ass there for 30 seconds," he says laughing.

Martin, 65, lives in Cochrane and is the manager for the Mushkegowuk Council’s marine conservation project. He’s also a board member of Five Nations Energy Inc.

Throughout his life, he’s held a wide array of positions in fields such as healthcare, police services and municipal governance.

Martin served as mayor in Sioux Lookout and later as mayor in Cochrane. He's also been the executive director of Misiway Community Health Centre, the Ininew Friendship Center and the Wawatay Native Communications Society. He worked for Nishnawbe Aski Police Services, Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and has been Mushkegowuk Council’s Grand Chief twice, among other positions.

Martin says his curiosity and fear are what led him to try himself in different positions even if he was scared or didn’t initially have all the required knowledge.

“I’m always moving because I just want to learn different things,” he says.

He grew up in Moose River Crossing, a small community where everybody knew each other and were mostly related. As a child, his aunt taught him how to play the guitar.

Moving to North Bay to attend high school at the age of 14 was a big change but he always had his music to carry him through lonely times and to help him to get to know people.

“Music is how I went by, met people, kept things going,” Martin says.

In his music career, he uses the name Wapistan, has released five CDs and has toured Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australia. As his songs are bilingual, singing in the Cree language abroad felt good and was an honour, he says.

Martin was nominated for Juno Awards two more times after his win in 1994.

“It was the ticket for me when I left Moose River as a kid to go to high school: having that guitar, that music. That’s the same ticket that carried me through to see the world,” he says.

For Martin, politics and music is almost the same.

“It’s like performing. Being up at the microphone, being up on stage, talking to the people, it felt like I was doing the same thing,” he says. “I was able to do well in politics because of that.”

In the early '90s, the friendship centre in Sioux Lookout asked Indigenous people to run for mayor and council. Martin says he didn’t really want to run, so he wrote his name on the ballot backwards.

He then thought there would be fewer chances of winning the mayor position than becoming a councillor, so he ran for mayor. Campaigning turned out to be fun and exciting, he says.

On his first day as the mayor, Martin remembers looking at the phone and hoping it wouldn't ring. But then, he liked the position and "got hooked".

“I did the job the best I could, learned to like it a lot. That’s why I ran again when it came to Cochrane,” he says noting being the mayor of Cochrane was easier and he enjoyed holding leadership positions throughout his life.

Martin has been married four times and he has six children and 13 grandchildren.

Sometimes he wonders how much further he could’ve gone with his music career. He turned down opportunities to tour more and produce more albums in fear his family wouldn’t be able to see him much.

“Sometimes, that’s a regret because I never really saw my music flourish to where it might’ve been able to go,” Martin says.

But he is happy he decided to stay with his family. He is also proud of having his family by his side whatever he does. Martin’s two sons, Jason and Neil, also play music with him sometimes.

“I’m proud they’re a part of my music in a way and the support I get from them when I get silly and run for politics,” Martin says jesting. “Whatever I do making sure I do with my family is a big thing for me. No matter what job it is.”

Nowadays, Martin also promotes and sells Wabimeguil Art made by his ex-wife Betty Albert. He says he is also working on developing a virtual reality art gallery using bitcoin and blockchain.

Martin plans to continue doing music and see how his gained knowledge can be shared and used by other people. Moving forward, he also wants to make sure his family is nursed and taken care of.

“I feel blessed to have done so much in my life and to find a place for my fear instead of allowing fear to stop me from doing things,” he says.

Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com

Latest Stories

  • NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams

    The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the travelling party has been fully vaccinated.

  • NCAA's Mark Emmert says athletes should be able to make money starting in 2021

    Emmert told the New York Times on Friday that the NCAA should vote to allow sponsorship and endorsement income for all athletes this summer.

  • Aaron Rodgers guest starring as 'Jeopardy!' host on 'The Conners,' prompting speculation about future

    Did ABC intentionally choose Aaron Rodgers to make this guest appearance?

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • TNT reportedly courting Wayne Gretzky to fill 'Barkley-like' analyst role

    Could Wayne Gretzky become the NHL's Charles Barkley at Turner Sports?

  • Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz upset at the 'shameful' way Angels handled Albert Pujols situation

    David Ortiz believes a player of Albert Pujols' caliber should have been allowed to determine the end of his career.

  • Free Agency Stock Watch: Tim Hardaway Jr, Justise Winslow, Montrezl Harrell

    HoopsHype analyzes which impending free agent's stock are up and which are down approaching 2021 NBA free agency.

  • Canada's Einarson qualifies for playoffs at world curling playdowns

    Einarson beat China's Yu Han 6-4 on Friday morning and secured a playoff spot later in the day when Germany lost to Switzerland.

  • Francisco Lindor claims Jeff McNeil dugout confrontation was over identity of animal in Citi Field tunnel

    Only the Mets could have an argument over whether a rat or raccoon was behind the dugout.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Nick Nurse calls report on Nate Bjorkgren’s time in Toronto a 'bald-faced lie'

    Nick Nurse defended his former assistant and called out one particular detail of the story he says is "100 percent false."

  • Capitals' Tom Wilson shocked by reaction to brawl vs. Rangers

    Tom Wilson didn’t see anything wrong with his actions from Monday night’s game against the New York Rangers.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this weekend with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Canadian featherweight Felicia Spencer gets new opponent for May 22 UFC card

    Canadian featherweight Felicia (FeeNom) Spencer has a new opponent on a UFC Fight Night card later this month in Las Vegas. Spencer (8-2-0) will now face Brazilian Norma (The Immortal) Dumont (5-1-0) instead of the injured Danyelle Wolf on the May 22 televised card. It's the first fight for the Montreal-born Spencer, who now calls Orlando home, since last June when she lost a decision to featherweight champion Amanda (Lioness) Nunes at UFC 250. Dumont is coming off a decision win over Ashlee Evans-Smith in November. She lost her UFC debut to Megan Anderson in February 2020. The main event at the UFC's Apex production facility features Rob Font, ranked third among bantamweight contenders, against No. 4 Cody (No Love) Garbrandt. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Dortmund win hands Bayern 9th consecutive Bundesliga title

    BERLIN — Bayern Munich clinched its record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title without even kicking a ball on Saturday thanks to old rival Borussia Dortmund beating second-placed Leipzig 3-2. “I think it’s the first time in history that the German champions were crowned in the bus,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “They managed that today, so congratulations to Munich.” Leipzig’s defeat meant it could no longer overhaul Bayern, which held a seven-point lead before hosting Borussia Mönchengladbach in the late game. Two rounds remain after this weekend. “Of course they deserve to be German champions, after this very good season, very consistent season,” Terzic said of Bayern. “But we’re happier about the points that we got today.” Jadon Sancho scored twice for Dortmund to move to fourth after captain Marco Reus fired his team into a seventh-minute lead. Sancho capitalized on some lacklustre defending to make it 2-0 in the 51st. Germany defender Lukas Klostermann pulled one back for the visitors in the 63rd, and Leipzig’s equalizer came in the 77th when Hwang Hee-chan shrugged off Mats Hummels’ challenge to set up Dani Olmo. But Sancho saved the best for last, playing Raphaël Guerreiro in with his heel before running to accept the ball back and score in the 87th. It’s Bayern 30th Bundesliga title and its 31st German championship including the 1932 title. The Bundesliga was formed in 1963 and the rest of Bayern’s titles came after its promotion in 1965. Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, who is taking over at Bayern next season, was evidently disappointed his current team couldn’t push the Bavarian giant harder. “Heartfelt congratulations on a deserved championship,” Nagelsmann said. Dortmund moved into the last qualification spot for the Champions League, though Eintracht Frankfurt can reclaim the position if it beats Mainz in their derby on Sunday. Dortmund and Leipzig will meet again in Berlin on Thursday for the German Cup final. Also on Saturday, Wolfsburg consolidated its hold on third place by beating Union Berlin 3-0 at home, Hoffenheim recovered from two goals down at halftime to rout already relegated Schalke 4-2, and struggling Werder Bremen drew with Bayer Leverkusen 0-0. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Former Tennessee LB Henry To'o To'o transfers to Alabama

    To'o To'o was Tennessee's leading tackler in 2020.

  • Osimhen nets 2 as Napoli beats Spezia 4-1 to boost CL hopes

    MILAN — Victor Osimhen's latest impressive display saw him score two and set up another to help Napoli crush relegation-threatened Spezia 4-1 in Serie A and boost its Champions League hopes on Saturday. Both of Osimhen’s goals came in the first half after Piotr Zielinski’s opener. Roberto Piccoli pulled one back for Spezia but Hirving Lozano restored Napoli’s three-goal advantage. Napoli moved into second, a point above Atalanta, Juventus and AC Milan. Another rival for a top four finish and a Champions League place, Lazio, visited Fiorentina later. Newly crowned Serie A champion Inter also played later, at home to Sampdoria. Spezia also desperately needed the win as it was only three points above the relegation zone, but Napoli look the lead in the 15th minute when Zielinski was left unmarked to tap in Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s cross. Zielinski then turned provider seven minutes later, sending Osimhen clear to finish off a counterattack. Osimhen chested down a Lorenzo Insigne free kick and volleyed it in on the stroke of halftime for his second of the match and sixth goal in as many matches. In the 64th, Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret only parried an Nahuel Estévez header and Piccoli bundled in the rebound for Spezia. Napoli’s fourth goal was initially disallowed but replays showed Osimhen was onside when he started his run from near the middle of the pitch before rolling across for Lozano to tap in. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Daniella Matar, The Associated Press

  • Dolphins sign son of NFL Hall of Famer, hope he's the next basketball player turned star tight end

    A number of college basketball players have succeeded in the NFL as tight ends. Will Jibri Blount be next?

  • Samantha Stewart earns wrestling bronze for Canada at last chance Olympic qualifier

    Samantha Stewart will return home to Canada with a bronze medal rather than a berth at her first Olympics. The Fredericton resident reached the podium Saturday, defeating Laura Gabriela Peredo Torres of Mexico 10-0 in a 53-kilogram match in Sofia, Bulgaria. The World Olympic Qualification Tournament is the last opportunity for the 31-year-old and her Canadian teammates to secure quota spots for the Games in Tokyo this summer. Stewart's Olympic bit ended in Friday's semifinal loss to Andreea Beatrice Ana of Romania. The London, Ont., native earned her way to the final qualifying tourney by winning her weight class at the Canadian trials in December 2019. Four wrestlers have been named to Team Canada: Danielle Lappage, of Olds, Alta. In women's 68 kg, Erica Wiebe of Stittsville, Ont. (76 kg), Jordan Steen of Tecumseh, Ont. (97 kg) and Amar Dhesi from Surrey, B.C. (125 kg). WATCH | Mandy Bujold on her fight to compete in Tokyo: