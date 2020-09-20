Junkyard Gem: 1990 Chevrolet Beretta GT



We saw a discarded Chevy Beretta Indy in glorious Rad-O-Matic Teal™ last year, and since that time I have been scouring my local car graveyards in a search for a Beretta with the rarely-ordered 5-speed manual transmission. Such a car finally appeared in a Denver-area yard last month, suffering from nasty corrosion but equipped with both the GT option package and the sporty three-pedal setup.

The Chevrolet Corsica sedan (closely related to the Pontiac Grand Am and Olds Cutlass Calais of the same era) appeared for the 1987 model year, and the coupe version came out the following year with Beretta badges. Various high-performance models of the Beretta rolled out of showrooms during the model's 1988-1996 run, including the GT, GTU, GTZ, and Z26.

The 1990 Beretta GT came with a 135-horsepower, 3.1-liter V6 engine, a stroked version of the 2.8 that went into millions of GM cars during the 1980s.

Rather than the throttle-body fuel injection that had been on so many cars in previous years, modern multi-port fuel injection went on the Beretta GT's 3.1.

