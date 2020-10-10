Junkyard Gem: 1979 Chevrolet Nova Coupe



From the 1962 through 1979 model years, Chevrolet sold millions of rear-wheel-drive small cars known as the Chevy II and/or Nova. These cars were everywhere on North (and South) American roads for decades, and Pars Khodro in Iran built Novas all the way through 1981. Since we don't consider the Corolla-twin mid-1980s cars to be true Novas, the very last year you could buy a new Nova in the United States was 1979. Here is such a car, once resplendent in its custom racing stripes but now battered and faded in a Denver-area boneyard.

The Nova name started out as the top trim level on the Chevy II, then shoved the Chevy II name aside for the 1968 model year; a similar process happened when the Malibu trim level engulfed and digested its erstwhile Chevelle host. A persistent myth alleges that car buyers in Spanish-speaking regions refused to buy the Nova because no va means "it doesn't go," but Novas actually sold very well in Mexico and Argentina.

The 1979 Nova got a one-year-only snout, with square headlights and a unique grille. Perhaps this was intended to get people ready for the similar-looking front of the Nova's replacement: the 1980 Citation.

