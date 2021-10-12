‘The Junkyard Dogs’: First Look At Denise Richards & Patrick Muldoon In U.S. Comedy
EXCLUSIVE: Here are your first production stills from comedy feature The Junkyard Dogs, starring Denise Richards (The Bold And The Beautiful) and Patrick Muldoon (Days Of Our Lives).
The film, penned by Jacob Cooney — who also directs — and Jamie Sykes, follows a dog named Houdini who is a master escape artist, and must team up with his neighborhood puppy pals to prevent their block from being robbed by a duo of bumbling thieves.
Richards plays Monica Sullivan, a single mother of two. Muldoon plays Shane DeSoto, Monica’s fun loving fiance. While focused on their upcoming wedding, they discover that both of Monica’s children and her precocious pup are devising a plan to stop the thieves before their neighborhood falls under siege.
Chad A. Verdi, Chelsea Vale, David Gere, Chad A. Verdi Jr. and Paul Luba are producing. Filming is underway in the U.S.
Verdi Productions is financing, and VMI Worldwide is handling worldwide sales. The film is scheduled for a day and date domestic theatrical release in mid-2022 through VMI.
Producer Chad A. Verdi told us: “Denise is a wonderful, brilliant actress that brings her A-game to set every day. Patrick is as funny off set as he is on set — a very gifted actor to say the least.”
Verdi Productions/David Apuzzo
