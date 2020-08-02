Junis scheduled to start for Kansas City against Chicago

Chicago White Sox (4-4, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-6, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (0-1, 15.43 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Royals: Jakob Junis (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox visit the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The Royals went 31-45 in division play in 2019. Kansas City averaged 8.4 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 162 total home runs last season.

The White Sox finished 38-37 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 4.90 last year while striking out 8.1 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Chicago leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Royals: Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Nicky Lopez: (shin), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Tim Anderson: (right groin).

