Junis expected to start for Kansas City against Minnesota

Kansas City Royals (8-11, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (12-7, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (0-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins square off against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

The Twins went 50-26 in division games in 2019. Minnesota averaged 9.5 hits with four extra base hits per game and 307 total home runs last year.

The Royals finished 31-45 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Kansas City hit .247 as a team last season while averaging 8.4 hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Kansas City leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Bubba Starling: (right forearm), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press