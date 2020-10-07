Juniper Networks Answers Who and What is On the Network with Risk-Based Access Control Capabilities and New VPN Application

Latest additions to Juniper Connected Security solution portfolio enables secure access through comprehensive visibility and risk reduction

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the release of its Adaptive Threat Profiling feature for Juniper® Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) Cloud, WootCloud HyperContext® integration for device profiling and Juniper Secure Connect VPN application, giving organizations deep network visibility and extending security policy and access control beyond the branch office.



Extensive network visibility and consistent policy enforcement across all devices are the underpinnings of effective security and key to reducing risk. IT professionals can only secure what they can see and, therefore, struggle to quickly adapt protections to new attacks targeting their networks, especially when the targets of these attacks are remote users and IoT devices. These challenges are exacerbated by the drastic change this year in where and how employees work, introducing a greatly expanded attack surface almost overnight.

Juniper solves for these challenges by extending visibility and security policy to any device, anywhere and adapting access to the network and threat protection to stop targeted attacks as they are happening. This further delivers on Juniper’s Connected Security strategy of providing consistent user experiences and pervasive enforcement to all points of connection across the network.

Adaptive Threat Profiling

To better combat the continuous onslaught of new threats, organizations can use ATP Cloud’s Adaptive Threat Profiling to automatically create security intelligence threat feeds based on who and what is currently attacking the network and who the attack is targeting. This enables automated closed-loop protection across network infrastructure through SecIntel threat feeds. Adaptive Threat Profiling leverages Juniper Security Services to classify traffic based on endpoint OS and builds custom threat intelligence feeds that can then be used for further inspection or blocking at multiple enforcement points, giving organizations the power to respond to attacks in real-time and at scale.

Near-infinite adaptability to changing threats and network conditions . Security policies can be augmented with Adaptive Threat Profiling feeds which automatically populate in the event of an intrusion to stop an attack before it becomes an incident.

Security policies can be augmented with Adaptive Threat Profiling feeds which automatically populate in the event of an intrusion to stop an attack before it becomes an incident. Increased security ROI through more flexible deployment architectures. Juniper Networks® SRX Series firewalls act as sensors throughout the network on tap ports, identifying and sharing intelligence to in-line devices and mobilizing real-time enforcement automatically, wherever it is needed most.

WootCloud HyperContext Integration with Juniper Networking & Security Portfolios

To effectively reduce risk, organizations must have complete visibility to all devices on their network and their susceptibility to compromise, including the myriad of connected IoT devices that often fly under the radar. WootCloud HyperContext integrates with SRX Series firewalls, ATP Cloud and Juniper Mist Cloud to deliver device profiling, threat detection and automated microsegmentation and access control to reduce risk. This broadens attack visibility to include traffic flows and points in the network that were previously invisible to IT security staff.

Identify and segment rogue IoT devices . Automatically detect IoT devices on the network and place them in separate VLANs to cut off propagation should compromise occur.

. Automatically detect IoT devices on the network and place them in separate VLANs to cut off propagation should compromise occur. Enforce authorized access to high-value assets. Enforce secondary authentication or systematically limit access for devices as their risk to the network increases.

Juniper Secure Connect

Even before employees started working at home at today’s scale, organizations were beginning to move toward distributed networks, reinforcing the importance of a secure and reliable connection to the network. Juniper Secure Connect provides remote access, supporting both IPSec and SSL-VPN, with a simple configuration process, using built-in automation and ensuring optimal performance and connectivity.

Security and protection for confidential data. Keep remote users connected and productive, while ensuring business continuity and security.

Keep remote users connected and productive, while ensuring business continuity and security. Networks that adapt as needs change. Juniper Secure Connect, along with Juniper SD-WAN and WAN Assurance driven by Mist AI, allows organizations to scale quickly and easily, adapting to changes to the network perimeter and attack surface.

Juniper Secure Connect helps organizations quickly achieve dynamic, flexible and adaptable connectivity to any device, anywhere, reducing risk by extending visibility and enforcement from client to cloud.

Supporting Quotes:

“Many vendors talk about Zero Trust and providing secure access end-to-end to address the dynamic nature of threats, especially with a largely remote workforce accessing the corporate network from home and the increase in IoT devices. But Juniper truly delivers on this vision. We’re extending security in ways that turn ‘dumb pipes’ into intelligent sensors and enforcement points that are able to dynamically optimize protections as attacks are happening. We can provide comprehensive visibility across an organization into who and what is on the network and give our customers the means to limit their risk with minimal impact to their end users.”

Samantha Madrid, VP of Security Business and Strategy, Juniper Networks



“Juniper Networks’ Connected Security strategy is connecting with customers. Juniper has compelling, well-executed security components that play to its infrastructure strengths. Customers specifically praised Juniper’s performance with threat prevention enabled and enterprise buyers looking for excellent performance and solid integration with existing Juniper routers can get Connected Security from Juniper’s SRX.”