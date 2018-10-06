Junior Seau's family settles wrongful death lawsuit with NFL

Junior Seau, shown here in 2011, committed suicide in 2012. (AP)

The family of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau has settled its wrongful death lawsuit against the NFL.

The family sued the NFL following Seau’s suicide in 2012. The family settled after opting out of the NFL’s concussion settlement with more than 20,000 former players, according to the Associated Press.

Terms of the Seau family’s settlement with the NFL were confidential.

Seau family lawyer: “They can move on with their lives”

The settlement comes after an ESPN “30 for 30” documentary on Seau was released last month on ESPN+. Seau, the longtime San Diego Chargers star, was one of the most popular players of his era due to his passionate playing style.

“I’m glad that it’s resolved for them now so they can move on with their lives,” Seau family lawyer Steven Strauss told the AP. “It took a long time. That was frustrating, but it was successfully settled, and that’s good.”

Seau has four children and the youngest just turned 18, according to the AP.

The large group settlement provides up to $4 million for a death involving CTE, the AP said. In 2013, the Seaus opted out of the first agreement in that case to pursue an individual lawsuit, because they obected to the settlement not paying wrongful death claims to survivors for pain and loss, the AP said.

