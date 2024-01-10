Junior Dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher inaugural Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA heavyweight title fight set on March 2

Junior Dos Santos and Alan Belcher will make history when they decide the inaugural heavyweight champion of Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA organization.

Masvidal announced on Tuesday that former UFC heavyweight champion Dos Santos and former BKFC heavyweight champ Belcher will clash in a five-round gloveless MMA contest on March 2 at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. Broadcast plans were not revealed, but tickets go on sale Jan. 17.

Dos Santos, 39, earned his position in the title bout with a split decision victory over fellow ex-UFC titleholder Fabricio Werdum at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 5 in September.

Belcher, 39, meanwhile, defeated longtime veteran Roy Nelson by split decision at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA in November to punch his ticket in the title bout.

