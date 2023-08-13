Junior doctors’ union refuses request for member to work night shift

Co-chairs of BMA's junior doctors' committee Vivek Trivedi (left) and Rob Laurenson - Yui Mok/PA Wire

The British Medical Association (BMA) refused a request from a hospital for a junior doctor to work a night shift during the strikes.

At first, the union accepted the request to permit one of its members to work a night shift at the obstetrics and gynaecology unit at The Rosie Hospital in Cambridge, but on Saturday evening the BMA reversed the decision.

A hospital spokesman said that the request had been made because of low staffing levels.

“The consultant team responded to the needs of the unit and we are very grateful to them for that in keeping our patients safe,” said a spokesman for the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

A BMA spokesman said that “new information which was not included on the original request form” led to the union revoking the derogation approval.

“After careful deliberations on this request, a decision was taken last night [Saturday] to not grant this request,” the union said.

The Government is prepared for the junior doctors' strike to continue into the winter - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The news comes as junior doctors have been on strike since Friday on a four-day walkout finishing at 7am on Tuesday, the fifth so far over pay.

Ministers are prepared for the strikes to continue throughout the winter as the Government has said it will not improve the pay offer made to doctors which could mean the dispute will continue into the colder months.

John Glen, chief secretary to the Treasury, said on Friday that the Government could not move on the pay settlement. Asked if he would see doctors strike in the winter, he said he was “very unhappy with their decisions to strike, but it will be their decision”.

“I urge them to reflect on the overall situation in the economy and the fact that patients need them to conduct their operations,” he added.

The BMA is currently re-balloting members to extend its mandate for strike action by another six months.

The Government has said that the pay rise for junior doctors of six per cent with an additional consolidated £1,250 increase was “fair and reasonable” but the BMA has said this is not enough and wants further talks.

Official figures suggest that strikes by junior doctors have cost the NHS around £1 billion so far.

