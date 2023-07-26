Junior doctors to stage four-day strike next month

Junior doctors say they have lost more than a quarter of their pay in 15 years - Guy Smallman/Getty Images Europe

Junior doctors in England will stage a four-day walkout next month, the British Medical Association (BMA) has announced.

Union chiefs issued a fresh challenge to Rishi Sunak as it said medics will leave their posts from Friday Aug 11 to Tuesday Aug 15 as part of its “next round of monthly strike action”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairs of the BMA junior doctors’ committee, said in a statement: “It should never have got to the point where we needed to announce a fifth round of strike action.

“Our message today remains the same: act like a responsible government, come to the table to negotiate with us in good faith, and with a credible offer these strikes need not go ahead at all.

“The Prime Minister has told us that talks are over but it is not for Rishi Sunak to decide that negotiations are over before he has even stepped in the room.

“This dispute will end only at the negotiating table. If the Prime Minister was hoping to demoralise and divide our profession with his actions, he will be disappointed.

“Consultants, along with our specialist and associate specialist colleagues, have covered crucial services during our strikes and those same consultants were also on their own picket lines last week.

“Mutual solidarity has been on display at hospital picket lines up and down the country: this is a profession united in its refusal to accept yet another pay cut.

“Junior doctors are not going anywhere however much the Government might wish we would. The facts have not changed: we have lost more than a quarter of our pay in 15 years and we are here to get it back.”