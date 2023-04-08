Junior doctors’ pay demands unrealistic, says Health Secretary

Junior doctors’ pay demands would result in some receiving an “unrealistic” £20,000 salary increase, Steve Barclay warned ahead of the latest strike action.

The Health Secretary has called pay demands by the British Medical Association (BMA) “widely out of step” at a time of “considerable economic pressure” on the country.

Up to 47,600 junior doctors will walk out for 96 hours between 6.59am on April 11 and 6.59am on April 15 in a dispute over pay. The BMA is demanding a 35 per cent salary increase to “resolve 15 years of pay erosion”.

Talks between the union and Mr Barclay became deadlocked after it refused to back down from the demand or suspend strikes to engage in negotiations, ministers said. But the union has claimed Mr Barclay can avert the strikes if he puts a “credible offer on the table”.

Writing for The Telegraph, the Health Secretary said he valued the “important work junior doctors do every day” and confirmed that he wanted to see a “fair deal that increases their pay”.

But he added: “I think the public also expects that any deal will be fair to taxpayers and not put our efforts to tackle inflation at risk. Asking for a rise that is over eight times what the OBR [Office for Budget Responsibility] is forecasting as inflation evidently does not meet that test.”

Mr Barclay said the union’s 35 per cent demand was “widely out of step with pay settlements in other parts of the public sector at a time of considerable economic pressure on our country”.

For some junior doctors, a rise of that size would mean they would receive more than an extra £20,000 a year, he added. This would mean a medic on a current salary of more than £57,000 would be boosted to £77,000 a year.

It comes after other health unions and the Government agreed a pay deal consisting of a five per cent pay rise for next year, and a bonus of up to six per cent for the current financial year. Members of the Royal College of Nursing, among others, are voting on whether to accept the offer.

But talks between the BMA and ministers have stalled because the leaders of the junior doctors’ committee have maintained an “unrealistic position”, Mr Barclay said.

“It seems they are intent on maintaining a militant stance rather than working with the Government and NHS management to serve in the best interests of their members and of patients,” he added.

During last month’s 72-hour walk out, more than 175,000 appointments and elective procedures were cancelled or postponed. The disruption comes as the NHS tackles a record backlogs of more than 7.2 million people waiting to start treatment.

More than 250,000 appointments are expected to be affected as a result of the latest action.

The Health Secretary also warned this week’s action is likely to cause “significantly more disruption” than any of the previous walkouts because it is coinciding with the Easter Bank Holiday, school holidays, Ramadan and Passover.

“Accident and Emergency departments are traditionally very busy over the long bank holiday break, while in many other services our nurses, doctors and other staff are rightly taking some much needed time off,” he said.

Trusts will have fewer staff to fill the gaps of striking workers, resulting in “knock-on effects” to service both before and after the action, he warned.

“During the strike, the NHS will prioritise core services including emergency treatment, critical care, maternity care, neo-natal care and trauma. But I am concerned these strikes carry a considerable risk to patient safety,” Mr Barclay said.

Senior medics have also warned that patients face 10 days of “distress and disruption” as a result of the strikes.

Dr Mike Greenhalgh, the deputy co-chairman of the BMA junior doctors committee, told BBC One’s Breakfast show on Saturday: “It’s hard to negotiate when only one side is doing it and we’re not getting anything back from the Government on that front.

“We’re happy to meet at any time. We would still meet him over the bank holiday weekend before the industrial action next week. And if he was to bring a credible offer to us, it could still, even at this late stage, avert action.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has insisted the BMA has to call off the strike for any negotiations to take place.

Dr Greenhalgh apologised to patients who have had operations or appointments cancelled, insisting that patient safety would not be put at risk.