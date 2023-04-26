Junior doctors may meet with Government after apparent climbdown on 35pc pay demand

Junior doctors have been demanding a 35 per cent pay increase - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Junior doctors are expected to meet with the Government to begin negotiations after appearing to back down from their 35 per cent pay demand.

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, has said he was willing to negotiate with the British Medical Association (BMA) but that its pay demands were “unreasonable”.

Leaders of the BMA’s junior doctors’ committee (JDC) wrote to Mr Barclay this week asking to meet and urged the minister to “avoid attempting to negotiate via letters”.

The letter made no mention of the union’s previous demands for a 35 per cent increase, and confirmed no further strikes have been scheduled. Mr Barclay had also previously asked the union to pause all strike action in order for talks to take place.

Junior doctors walked out on strike for 96 hours after the Easter Bank Holiday, resulting in almost 200,000 appointment cancellations. It followed a three-day strike in March when around 175,000 appointments were disrupted.

In their previous communications with the Health Secretary, the union has consistently asked for “full pay restoration” back to 2008 levels.

The Telegraph understands Mr Barclay is now planning to meet with the junior doctors’ leaders to begin negotiations.

The softening of the junior doctors’ stance comes after The Telegraph reported they were planning to “unite” with consultants and leverage their future industrial action. Consultants will be balloted by the BMA next month on whether to take strike action.

The JDC co-chairs, Dr Rob Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, wrote to members last week urging them to tell their consultant colleagues to vote in favour of strike action. “Soon our profession will be united and our actions leveraged together,” the message said.

In the latest letter to Mr Barclay, the co-chairs wrote: “We ask you urgently to agree to start negotiations. Over a week has now passed since our last round of industrial action, with no resolution in sight.

“To that end, we ask you to meet with us within a week, before May 2, and agree to a series of timely meeting dates.”

No further strikes planned

Responding to questions from The Telegraph, Dr Laurenson and Dr Trivedi confirmed no further strikes were planned and they wanted to get around the table with Mr Barclay.

“We have never set pre-conditions to going into talks with the Government; we have been clear that we are seeking full pay restoration to reverse the years our pay levels have been in decline,” they said.

“We very much look forward to those meetings getting underway with the timeframe we have set.”

It comes as midwives voted to accept the Government’s pay offer in a separate pay dispute. The Royal College of Midwives said its members voted 57 per cent in favour to accept the deal.

The RCM is a member of the NHS Staff Council - a group of health unions - which are currently voting on the deal of a one off bonus and a 5 per cent increase for 2023/24.

It comes as the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members will walk out for 48 hours from 8pm on Sunday after rejecting the offer.

One nurse per ward

Hospital bosses have warned there could be as few as one nurse per ward for an entire shift and they cannot guarantee patient safety.

The RCN has announced there will be no service exemptions in the upcoming strike, meaning cancer and emergency services will also be disrupted

In an internal email seen by the Health Service Journal, Dr Ashley Shaw, Medical Director for Cambridge University Hospitals Foundation Trust, said: “Our current information indicates there will be a severe shortage of nurses in almost all ward areas, with as few as 1 nurse per ward per shift.

“Within the emergency department, there are very severe shortages, particularly in paediatric ED.”

He added that operating theatres will only have enough staff to open three, compared to at least five on Christmas Day.

Dr Shaw’s email warns that urgent and emergency operations may be compromised as a result. “Therefore it is not possible to guarantee patient safety on our wards over the forthcoming weekend,” he said.