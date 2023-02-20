Junior doctors in England vote to strike over pay

·2 min read

Junior doctors in England have voted overwhelmingly to strike over pay, the British Medical Association (BMA) has said.

They are planning a "full 72-hour walkout in March".

More than 98% voted in favour of striking.

In a statement, the BMA said: "The results are in and members have delivered a huge mandate - with the highest-ever number of junior doctors voting for strike action and a record turnout. A huge thank you to all of those who voted."

Turnout stood at around 77.5%, with almost 37,000 junior doctors out of around 47,700 of those who are eligible taking part in the ballot.

The strike dates have not yet been confirmed.

Health and social care secretary Steve Barclay said it was "deeply disappointing" that junior doctors voted to strike.

"As part of a multi-year deal we agreed with the BMA, junior doctors pay has increased by a cumulative 8.2% since 2019/20. We also introduced a higher pay band for the most experienced staff and increased rates for night shifts," he said.

"I've met with the BMA and other medical unions to discuss what is fair and affordable, as well as wider concerns around conditions and workload. I want to continue discussing how we can make the make the NHS a better place to work for all."

But the BMA says that junior doctors have "no option but to take action".

"While workload and waiting lists are at record highs, junior doctors' pay has been cut by more than a quarter since 2008," the BMA said in a statement.

"A crippling cost-of-living crisis, burnout and well below inflation pay rises risk driving hard working doctors out of their profession at a time when we need them more than ever.

"To protect the NHS, the Government must engage and address doctors' concerns. But so far, they have refused to meet with us.

"This has left doctors with no other option but to vote on whether to take industrial action. If junior doctors are forced out of the NHS because of poor pay and conditions, the services we all rely on to look after our loved ones will suffer."

Driving test examiners also announced ten days of strike action across England, Scotland and Wales on Monday.

More than 1,600 members employed by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency will hold rolling days of industrial action from 6 to 28 March.

The strikes are the latest escalation in the Public and Commercial Services Union's campaign over pay, pensions and jobs.

The union's general secretary, Mark Serwotka, said: "The Government must put forward concrete proposals to resolve this dispute.

"Ministers can choose to resolve this dispute by putting money on the table."

Latest Stories

  • Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pledges to crack down on drug dealing

    Labour has said it will deliver 13,000 additional neighbourhood police and PCSOs, and toughen up and extend closure powers for drug dens.

  • Dame Deborah James’ husband urges Brits to take NHS bowel cancer home tests

    Dame Deborah James (also known as Bowel Babe) died of bowel cancer in June last year

  • Meet the 11 Finalists of <em>America's Got Talent: All-Stars</em>

    Aeralist Aidan Bryant was first introduced to AGT fans in season 16. This time, Dixon returned on Jan. 16 with a powerhouse performance to "Happy" by Pharrell Williams, winning the superfan vote in the process and sending him straight to the AGT: All-Stars finale.

  • Woman, 30, with body dysmorphia killed herself after 'gross failings' by medics, inquest heard

    Charlotte Comer, 30, from Earl's Croome, Worcestershire, killed herself after struggling to get help with Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), an inquest heard.

  • Father who collapsed in front of his children reveals the two words that saved his life

    Medical student Alex Duncan rushed to Andrew Mace’s rescue, saying his children had been crying and shouting ‘Daddy’s dead’

  • Internationally trained nurses who came to Canada feel forgotten as provinces recruit abroad

    When Nikka Reyes moved to Winnipeg from the Philippines in 2015, she was hoping for a promising future working as a registered hemodialysis nurse. Eight years later, she's a Canadian citizen, but the 34-year-old is living and working in Tennessee because she was unable to get accredited in Manitoba. She also wonders why provincial governments are going on recruiting trips to the Philippines instead of using those resources to help internationally educated nurses who are already here. "Why are we

  • Woman diagnosed with aggressive cancer after six months of back pain

    She was diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma in April 2022

  • Jillian Michaels says she convinced 'at least 8' people to stop taking Ozempic: 'You haven't learned how to eat healthy'

    The celebrity fitness trainer is speaking out about the effects of taking the popular drug.

  • 7 surprising factors that may increase your risk for heart disease — including marital status and the friends you have

    High blood pressure and a poor diet aren't the only risk factors for heart disease. Race, marital status, and other surprising things can play a roll.

  • Daily habits that could prevent your never-ending cold

    Despite Covid’s retreat, it seems that few of us have made it through winter in the best of health. Rates of influenza-like illnesses, Strep, tonsillitis, the common cold – and for many, that’s been an absolute monster cold – have all been on the rise. One explanation put forward by experts has been the “immunity debt”, whereby two years of lockdown and social distancing limited our exposure to pathogens and left us more susceptible.

  • Drone Video Shows Waterways Being Treated in East Palestine

    Drone video shows waterways in East Palestine, Ohio, receiving treatment on Saturday, February 18, amid rising health concerns following the derailment of a train carrying toxic substances on February 3.Video recorded by Zachary Riter shows treatment being pumped and sprayed into Leslie Run creek. Local media reported a multicoloured sheen seen in the waterway on February 17.In a statement released on February 17, Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said a medical clinic will be set up in East Palestine in the week starting Monday, February 20, to “evaluate any symptoms, and provide medical expertise”.Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the US Department of Health and Human Services would send federal officials to East Palestine to support the clinic.“We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried,” DeWine said.“They are asking themselves ‘Is my headache just a headache? Or is it a result of the chemical spill? Are other medical symptoms caused by the spill?’ Those are very legitimate questions and residents deserve answers.”The federally-backed clinic would “include national experts on the impacts of chemical exposure,” the statement said. Credit: Zachary Riter via Storyful

  • Jonnie Irwin says he is undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy amid terminal cancer diagnosis

    The presenter was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in August 2020

  • Drone Footage Shows Continuing Response to Ohio Chemical Train Derailment

    Drone footage recorded over East Palestine, Ohio, on February 19 shows the continued response of officials and agencies to the derailment of a train carrying toxic substances earlier in the month.The video was recorded by Zachary Riter.The US Department of Health & Human Services said on February 17 it had “deployed emergency teams from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (#ATSDR) to speak with East Palestine, Ohio community members & conduct public health testing to ensure those affected by the derailment get the medical care they need.”In a statement on February 17, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency said a medical clinic would be set up in East Palestine in the week starting Monday, February 20, to “evaluate any symptoms, and provide medical expertise”.“We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried,” Ohio Gov Mike DeWine said.“They are asking themselves ‘Is my headache just a headache? Or is it a result of the chemical spill? Are other medical symptoms caused by the spill?’ Those are very legitimate questions and residents deserve answers,” he said. Credit: Zachary Riter via Storyful

  • I exercised for 30 minutes a day to manage my fibromyalgia. On day 40 I had my first pain-free day in a year.

    Some days Charlotte Neal could manage intense spin classes and a gentle walk on others. She says consistency is paying off.

  • Deaf Child Hears His Family for the First Time

    Video posted to TikTok on February 9 shows the moment a young deaf boy heard his family for the very first time in Toronto, Canada.Christina Lenglin posted video to TikTok showing her four-year-old son Sawyer, who has been diagnosed with Pendred syndrome, hearing the voices of his family after undergoing cochlear implant surgery.“That’s the biggest smile I’ve ever seen him do,” Christina said as her son’s face lights up after hearing his siblings and parents.Christina told Storyful Sawyer was diagnosed with Pendred syndrome and has been deaf and hard of hearing since birth.Sawyer “courageously braved the surgery and now happily tackles the journey to learn how to hear and understand English,” Christina said.“Big sister Rosie, as you can see in the video, is beyond thrilled to welcome her brother to the world of hearing, and [we as] parents are also elated to have the magical opportunity to communicate verbally with [our] son.”Christina told Storyful she wants her son’s story to highlight issues of access to hearing surgery and access to American Sign Language (ASL).“In Canada, surgery and the first set of cochlear are free, and every five years Sawyer and many other individuals in the same situation as Sawyer will have to out of pocket.”“We will have to choose between ASL or speech therapy; neglecting either his speech learning or neglecting respecting his Deaf culture.”The family has launched a GoFundMe for Sawyer and his younger brother Tucker, who was also diagnosed with Pendred syndrome.“[We] are so proud of his resiliency and adaptability- we all hope we can help make a change,” Christina added Credit: Christina Lenglin via Storyful

  • Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end

    At Truman Lake Manor in rural Missouri, every day begins the same way for every employee entering the nursing home's doors — with a swab up the nose, a swirl of testing solution and a brief wait to see whether a thin red line appears indicating a positive COVID-19 case. Only the healthy are allowed in to care for virus-free residents. An inspector subsequently cited it for violating the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination requirement for health care facilities.

  • Are you in the visceral fat danger zone?

    Philip Chant is arguably the UK’s Mr Fat. He has scanned the body composition of more than 10,000 people at his Bodyscan clinic in London and helped them fight the flab. He uses a DEXA (dual energy X-ray absorptiometry) scanner, which uses low-level X-ray to create a picture of fat distribution.

  • A Bellingham firefighter died of cancer. The city settled a occupational disease lawsuit

    “This has been a really long case for the city, and for the widow.”

  • Retirement Savings Could Fall Short As Medicare Health Costs Reach $383,000 Per Couple

    Even if you've been following recommended retirement savings plans to have enough money to retire comfortably, your savings could fall short if you need a lot of medications in the future. See: What...

  • Ovarian cancer survivor becomes world’s first ‘turbine bagger’

    A cancer survivor became the world’s first ‘turbine bagger’ after walking thousands of steps to tick off all 215 wind turbines at Whitelee Windfarm.